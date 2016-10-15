Bison PostGame Show vs SDSU
1 / 2
2 / 2
FARGO - The streak is over. South Dakota State rallied from a 17-3 third quarter deficit to beat North Dakota State 19-17 and win the Dakota Marker for the first time since 2009.
SDSU was the better team on Saturday, outgaining the Bison 523-304. Jake Wieneke caught the game winning touchdown with one second remaining to give the Jacks their first win against the Bison in nine tries.
Jeff Kolpack, Mike McFeely and I break down the impressive Jacks win over the Bison.