Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Bison PostGame Show vs SDSU

    By Dom Izzo on Oct 15, 2016 at 11:51 p.m.
    1 / 2
    2 / 2

    FARGO -  The streak is over. South Dakota State rallied from a 17-3 third quarter deficit to beat North Dakota State 19-17 and win the Dakota Marker for the first time since 2009.

    SDSU was the better team on Saturday, outgaining the Bison 523-304. Jake Wieneke caught the game winning touchdown with one second remaining to give the Jacks their first win against the Bison in nine tries.

    Jeff Kolpack, Mike McFeely and I break down the impressive Jacks win over the Bison.

    Explore related topics:sportsBisonndsuSDSUFootball
    Dom Izzo
    Domenic is the Sports Director at WDAY. He comes to Fargo from WNCE-TV in Glens Falls, NY where he launched the sports department at the independent station. Before that, Domenic worked at WSTM, the NBC affiliate in Syracuse, NY as a photographer and live truck operator for over two years. He graduated from Oswego State University in 2002 with a degree in Broadcasting. Domenic hails from the lake effect snow capital of the world, Oswego, NY, he joined the WDAY Sports Department in September 2006.
    DIzzo@wday.com
    (701) 241-5332
    Advertisement
    randomness