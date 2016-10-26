Which of the NFL's young guns will have fantasy relevance?

Some of them have exceeded expectations, while others have experienced plenty of growing pains. Here's my take on couple first- and second-year QBs and what their future may hold—through the rest of this season and beyond.

-- Marcus Mariota, Tennessee: Mariota has shown flashes of brilliance this season, including a four touchdown performance at Miami in Week 5. His mobility is one of his stronger assets, but he continues to sprinkle in clunker games throughout the season. Until he can figure out how to consistently make good decisions and limit turnovers, he's not worth stashing as a keeper.

-- Dak Prescott, Dallas: He and teammate Ezekiel Elliott have been a stellar one-two punch for the Cowboys. Prescott has firmly placed himself in Offensive Rookie of the Year contention after taking over for the injured Tony Romo. Dallas has been very wishy-washy about Romo's timetable to return, but team officials did confirm Prescott will start Week 8. Dallas will have a real problem when their veteran—and very expensive—starter returns. If you're lucky enough to have him, Prescott is worth eating a spot on your bench when Romo comes back.

-- Trevor Siemian, Denver: Outside of one spectacular game, Siemian hasn't exactly proven he has what it takes to be the quarterback of the future for the Broncos. Coach Gary Kubiak says he's going to loosen the reigns on Siemian, who hasn't thrown an interception in his last four games. But with first-round pick Paxton Lynch waiting in the wings, I can't see Siemian having much long-term value.

-- Carson Wentz, Philadelphia: Wentz has bottomed out in his past two games, in which he has developed fumblitis and tossed a pair of interceptions against Minnesota. But it seems that he can right the ship next week against a weak pass defense in Dallas. In fact, most of the games left on his schedule don't fare well against the pass, and Wentz has kept his composure through good times and bad. He's a guy to build a fantasy team around.

-- Jameis Winston, Tampa Bay: Winston has continued to be all over the map in his young career. Case and point: the Buccaneers passer followed up a fantastic performance against Atlanta to open the season by throwing four picks a week later in Arizona. It doesn't help that Tampa Bay has been struggling to find its offensive identity. Doug Martin and Charles Sims have battled injuries, which has forced Winston to pass more. With Jacquizz Rodgers helping stabilize the backfield, I'm cautiously optimistic about Winston, but he hasn't exactly proven his worth with a full complement of targets, either.

Don't do it

Thanks to an elite career from Drew Brees, the New Orleans Saints haven't exactly been known for a strong rushing game.

But former Heisman Trophy winner Mark Ingram has strung together several strong games, showing good downhill vision and solid pass-catching ability while establishing himself as a strong fantasy running back option.

And while it might be tempting to give him a start—especially with six teams on byes this week—I think he's one to avoid against the Seattle defense.

Here are two other guys I'm not big on for Week 8:

-- Tajae Sharpe, Tennessee: He's disappeared off the face of the planet in October, and I don't have much hope of him resurfacing, even against Jacksonville. He and his bum knee can take a rest on fantasy benches this week.

-- Knile Davis, Green Bay: I was a big fan of him in Kansas City, and Green Bay desperately needs snaps from an actual running back after giving the bulk of the carries last week to wide receivers Randall Cobb and Ty Montgomery. But in a matchup against Atlanta, I wouldn't hold my breath on a breakout performance.

Last week's picks: Wentz, Geno Smith, Antonio Brown. Wentz was a fumble machine against the strong Minnesota defense and tossed two interceptions. Smith was handed the starting position and promptly tore his ACL; he did throw for 95 yards and a touchdown but will miss the rest of the year. Brown did record more than 100 yards receiving, but he was held out of the end zone.