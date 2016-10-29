Chris Klieman Pregame interview with Dom Izzo
CEDAR FALLS, IA - NDSU head coach Chris Klieman visits with Dom Izzo before the Bison kickoff with Northern Iowa.
Dom Izzo
Domenic is the Sports Director at WDAY. He comes to Fargo from WNCE-TV in Glens Falls, NY where he launched the sports department at the independent station. Before that, Domenic worked at WSTM, the NBC affiliate in Syracuse, NY as a photographer and live truck operator for
over two years. He graduated from Oswego State University in 2002 with a degree in Broadcasting. Domenic hails from the lake effect snow capital of the world, Oswego, NY, he joined the WDAY Sports Department in September 2006.
(701) 241-5332