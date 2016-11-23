Whether it's injury, weather or changes in game plans, it doesn't matter to us: All fantasy football owners want are consistent performances out of their top players. So, in the spirit of the holiday, I present to you my All-Feast or Famine Fantasy Football team. These guys have had absolute monsters of games ... and complete clunkers, too.

— Quarterback: Ben Roethlisberger, Pittsburgh. Backup Landry Jones has been called upon to allow Roethlisberger to mend, but Big Ben has run the gamut of fantasy performances this season. He put up 680 yards and nine touchdowns with zero picks in back-to-back weeks against Kansas City and the New York Jets, but has also been held out of the end zone by Philadelphia and Cleveland.

— Wide receiver: Mike Evans, Tampa Bay. It's hard to find a receiver you can bank on every week, but hopefully your search did not end with Evans. A real coin toss of a pick, Evans has gone big being a focal point of the offense and as a secondary target. In general, if Jameis Winston looks his way at least 12 times a game, he puts up good numbers. The problem? He only has reached that level in 60 percent of his games.

— Wide receiver: Odell Beckham, Jr., New York Giants. OBJ has had a very publicly scrutinized season in which his maturity has been questioned. He seemed to turn the corner in Week 6 against Baltimore, putting up a 8-222-2 stat line. But since then, he's been held under 50 yards in three of his last four games.

— Running back: Isaiah Crowell, Cleveland. Being stuck in a running back by committee setup can wreak havoc on your fantasy production, but Crowell is a different case. Much like a tofu turkey, he's put up some good looking stat lines, but is something you want to avoid betting your day on. He's the kind of guy that you can stick in your flex spot and be pleasantly surprised — like his 120 yards and a TD at Washington — or unpleasantly surprised — 4 yards rushing against Dallas.

— Running back: Ryan Mathews, Philadelphia. It's not been an easy season for Mathews. As a solid pass catcher with a rookie quarterback, Mathews has had opportunities to be a sharp Swiss Army Knife for the Eagles offense. Instead, he's settled in as just another interchangeable cog in a crowded Philadelphia backfield. He's as touchdown-dependent as any back in the game.

— Tight End: Jimmy Graham, Seattle. Graham was a trend setter in New Orleans, helping prove a tight end with the athleticism of a wide receiver has a place in the NFL. He was an easy pick every week for fantasy owners for years... and then he moved to Seattle. Graham still has big-game ability, but his clunker games are becoming more frequent.

— Kicker: Wil Lutz, New Orleans. Blair Walsh was a shoo-in for this spot, but I imagine it's not useful for me to talk about a guy without a kicking job. Instead, the rookie Lutz has earned his place as a feast or famine stud. Lutz has only one missed extra point, but he's been spotty when kicking for three points. Part of the problem is he hasn't established an ability to kick the long ball, as he is just 3-for-7 from 50+ yards.

— Defense: Carolina. The departure of Josh Norman exposed an inexperienced secondary early on this season, but the Panthers have begun to right the ship. Carolina has won three of its four games after the bye week, but who knows if this is a trend or a peak before another valley on this rollercoaster of a season.