James Johannesson to transfer from Minnesota to UND

Fargo South head coach Troy Mattern confirmed Johannesson's decision to transfer.

Johannesson, the all-time leading rusher in Fargo South history, did not play in a game this season for Minnesota.

Johannesson did have a great spring for the Gophers, which included a 22 carry, 130 yard performance with a touchdown in the Minnesota spring game.

He finished his high school career with 6,158 rushing yards and 81 touchdowns and won the state championship at South in 2013.

Johannesson will join a crowded backfield at North Dakota, the Fighting Hawks return All-Big Sky running back John Santiago and Brady Oliveira, each who will be juniors in 2017.

Johannesson will have three years of eligibility remaining and would be able to play right away.

In high school, he had offers from Minnesota, North Dakota State and North Dakota.