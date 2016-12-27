Bills fire Ryan, name Lynn interim coach
The Buffalo Bills announced Tuesday, Dec. 27, that coach Rex Ryan and defensive coordinator Rob Ryan have been fired.
Offensive coordinator Anthony Lynn, who replaced Greg Roman in Week 3, will take over as the interim coach of the Bills (7-8).
Buffalo has dropped six of its last nine games and has been eliminated from playoff contention for the 17th straight season. The Bills wrap up this campaign with a road game against Rex Ryan's former club, the New York Jets (4-11), on Sunday.
A 34-31 overtime loss to the Miami Dolphins on Saturday officially extended the longest active postseason drought in North American sports. It is the fifth-longest playoff drought in NFL history and the only one that has taken place entirely after the 1970 AFL-NFL merger.
Rex Ryan posted a 15-16 mark in his two seasons as Buffalo's coach.