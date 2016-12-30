Search
    Turning heads, Vikings' Thielen didn't come out of nowhere

    By Andrew Krammer / Star Tribune Today at 4:41 p.m.
    Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Adam Thielen (19) makes a pass reception Dec 24, 2016, against Green Bay Packers cornerback LaDarius Gunter (36) at Lambeau Field. Photo by Dan Powers / USA TODAY NETWORK

    MINNEAPOLIS - Vikings receiver Adam Thielen once struggled to turn heads in Minnesota.

    Now the nation can't ignore him.

    Patrons at the Fort Myers, Fla., bar, where Flint Motschenbacher took a break from the vacation sun to watch his former high school star, were in awe when No. 19 continually made catch after catch at Lambeau Field last weekend. Thielen enjoyed a career day with 12 catches for 202 yards and two touchdowns to put an exclamation point on a breakout campaign in his fourth NFL season.

    "It was kind of funny. They were saying, 'Jeez, that kid — he's a good player, he's a good player. They have to keep him,' " Motschenbacher recalled. "I didn't say nothing."

