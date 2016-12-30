Turning heads, Vikings' Thielen didn't come out of nowhere
MINNEAPOLIS - Vikings receiver Adam Thielen once struggled to turn heads in Minnesota.
Now the nation can't ignore him.
Patrons at the Fort Myers, Fla., bar, where Flint Motschenbacher took a break from the vacation sun to watch his former high school star, were in awe when No. 19 continually made catch after catch at Lambeau Field last weekend. Thielen enjoyed a career day with 12 catches for 202 yards and two touchdowns to put an exclamation point on a breakout campaign in his fourth NFL season.
"It was kind of funny. They were saying, 'Jeez, that kid — he's a good player, he's a good player. They have to keep him,' " Motschenbacher recalled. "I didn't say nothing."
