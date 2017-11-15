The move was expected after Keenum threw a career-high four touchdown passes in leading the Vikings to their fifth straight win, 38-30 last Sunday at Washington. Keenum did throw two interceptions in the second half that frustrated Zimmer.

Zimmer said the decision to start Keenum was “not difficult.”

There has been speculation that Teddy Bridgewater could regain his starting job at some point this season. Bridgewater, who hasn’t played since suffering a catastrophic knee injury in August 2016, was activated off the physically unable to perform list last week. He was backup at Washington, but Keenum played the entire game.

Keenum will be facing Sunday at U.S. Bank Stadium the team he played for in 2015 and 2016. Keenum started the first nine games last season for the Rams before giving way to rookie Jared Goff. Goff has led the Rams to a 7-2 mark this season, the same as the Vikings.

“Just like everybody predicted — Case Keenum with the 7-2 Minnesota Vikings going up against the 7-2 Rams,” Keenum said with a laugh. “I’m excited, I really am. (Goff is) a great player. He’s playing really well and I’m excited for him.”

Keenum is 5-2 as a starter this season. Asked when he found out he would start Sunday, Keenum said, “I just figured I might as well count on it.”

Zimmer said Bridgewater is ready now to play in a game.

“Yes, otherwise he wouldn’t dress,” Zimmer said.

The St. Paul Pioneer Press is a media partner with Forum News Service