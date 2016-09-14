Preps Plus: Minnesota Notebook

Campbell-Tintah High School will honor former NFL kicker Erroll Mann in a ceremony on Sept. 30.

Underwood wins big match over W-H-N

Four out of the last five seasons, Underwood and Wheaton-Herman-Norcross have met in the playoffs in volleyball. There’s never a need for extra intensity when Underwood and W-H-N square off, but there was Monday, Sept. 12, in a five-set thriller.

Armed with North Dakota State commit Hannah Gail and a 6-0 start to the season, five of those wins against section teams, the Warriors entered with confidence. Underwood showed they are still the team to beat in Class 1A, Section 6 South with a 16-25, 25-18, 26-28, 25-15, 15-9 win.

“The way we played the first set-and-a-half, I thought we’d be a little more consistent,” Underwood coach Diane Ross said. “It was disappointing to start off that way. I was really pleased though with the spirit of the team. Even though we were down and not playing well, we were able to pick ourselves up and do what we did to finish the match.”

The Rockets lost the first set and trailed 13-4 in the second set before Taylor Leitch and Sydney Hovland had a block, Brenna Tinjum had a kill and Sydney Hovland served 10 straight points for the Rockets.

“We were playing pretty lethargic, watching balls hit the floor and not communicating very well,” Ross said. “All of a sudden a spark lit.”

W-H-N answered with a 28-26 win and it seemed like the match belonged to the Warriors.

“The third set was a barnburner,” W-H-N coach Darla Thiel said. “That was a momentum lift for us, but we just fell apart in the fourth game. The girls played really hard. It was a fun, hard battle between two rivals. They couldn’t stop Hannah Gail, but we couldn’t stop Brenna Tinjum.”

It was a block in the fifth set of Gail by Jacey Ross and Erin Andersen that changed things.

“That took their momentum,” Ross said. “They started resorting to tipping and tipping doesn’t win matches.”

Forum area football rankings

(The Forum ranks area football teams based on who has the best chance to win a state title in their class)

1. Waubun

2. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton

3. Detroit Lakes

4. Barnesville

5. Fergus Falls

Campbell-Tintah to honor Errol Mann

On Sept. 30, Campbell-Tintah High School will honor former NFL kicker and 1959 Campbell High School graduate Errol Mann. Mann won a Super Bowl with the Raiders in 1976.

In recognition of its 50th anniversary, the NFL presented a golden football to Campbell-Tintah to acknowledge Mann’s achievements with the NFL.

The event coincides with the homecoming game in Rosholt, S.D. Mann will be honored at 1 p.m., at a social from 3-5 p.m. and recognized at halftime of the football game.