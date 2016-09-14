Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Preps Plus: Players of the Week

    By Chris Murphy Today at 3:05 p.m.
    Ben Nordmark, Detroit Lakes (Minn.) football1 / 2
    Reagan Baesler, Hillsboro-Central Valley cross country2 / 2
    Ben Nordmark
    Detroit Lakes (Minn.) football

    Ben Nordmark ran for 177 yards and four touchdowns on 10 carries in last week’s 47-0 win over Roseau. He had 170 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries at halftime.

    Nordmark, a 6-foot, 215-pound junior, scored on runs of 35, 72, 39 and 8 yards. His 72-yard scamper came on the first play of the Lakers’ second drive of the game.

    Reagan Baesler Hillsboro-Central Valley cross country

    Reagan Baesler had a run of 18 minutes, 47 seconds to finish third at a cross country meet in Mandan, N.D. Entering as the top-ranked runner in Class B, Baesler finished behind Class A’s No. 2-ranked and No. 3-ranked runners. Baesler beat runners ranked No. 6 and No. 8 in Class A. She also beat Watford City’s Kayla Ogle, who is ranked No. 3 in Class B, by 32 seconds.

    Explore related topics:sportshigh school sportsDetroit Lakes LakersFootballHigh school sportsBen NordmarkReagan Baeslerhillsboro-central valleycross country
    Chris Murphy

    Chris Murphy is a sports reporter for the Forum. He's covered high school and college sports in Chicago, North Dakota and Minnesota since 2009 and, for some reason, has been given awards for doing so.

    cmurphy@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5548
    Advertisement