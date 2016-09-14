Preps Plus: Players of the Week

Ben Nordmark

Detroit Lakes (Minn.) football

Ben Nordmark ran for 177 yards and four touchdowns on 10 carries in last week’s 47-0 win over Roseau. He had 170 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries at halftime.

Nordmark, a 6-foot, 215-pound junior, scored on runs of 35, 72, 39 and 8 yards. His 72-yard scamper came on the first play of the Lakers’ second drive of the game.

Reagan Baesler Hillsboro-Central Valley cross country

Reagan Baesler had a run of 18 minutes, 47 seconds to finish third at a cross country meet in Mandan, N.D. Entering as the top-ranked runner in Class B, Baesler finished behind Class A’s No. 2-ranked and No. 3-ranked runners. Baesler beat runners ranked No. 6 and No. 8 in Class A. She also beat Watford City’s Kayla Ogle, who is ranked No. 3 in Class B, by 32 seconds.