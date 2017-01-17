Unbeaten Davies boys rely on defense to top West Fargo

The defense paced the Davies to an undefeated start of the season, and it wasn’t going to stop on Tuesday, Jan. 17. The No. 2-ranked Eagles limited the Packers as they pulled out a 63-56 Eastern Dakota Conference win at Davies High School.

The Eagles checked off West Fargo as its last team to beat in the EDC and stays an unscathed 11-0 with the victory.

“(West Fargo) runs some very difficult stuff to guard defensively,” Davies head coach Bart Manson said. “I thought that was the key thing that our defense did an excellent job.”

On both ends of the court, Davies wanted to utilize its size advantage. Forward Jake Paper at 6-foot-7, center Shane Anderson at 6-5 and Jaden Klabo at 6-4 protected the paint and kept the Packers from driving.

“We’ve got some big guys inside that it’s tough to shoot over them sometimes,” Manson said. “We did a good job of going one shot and out and trying to limit the amount of penetration that they could get.”

For the game, West Fargo shot 19 of 66 (28.8 percent) from the floor while Davies was 22 of 50 (44 percent) shooting and 5 of 15 (33.3 percent) from 3-point range. Raiden Forrest paced the Packers with a game-high 19 points to go with 10 rebounds for a double-double while shooting 6 of 22 for the night.

“This was very important. We took it very seriously,” Forrest said. “We know they’re a beatable team and we’re a great team, so we’ve just got to play like it next time we play them.”

The Eagles used their size effectively on offense too. Klabo scored a team-high 14 points on 4 of 10 shooting while Paper, who’s been leading the EDC in rebounding, added 13 points while shooting 6 of 9 to go with a team-high 12 rebounds for a double-double and a game-high four blocks. Matthew Veit and Anderson each scored 12 points to give Davies four double-digit scorers.

“We plugged up the middle,” Paper said. “You’ve got Shane and I in the middle, and then we’ve got guards that did a good job of keeping them out of the lane.”

Davies also schemed an offense to slow down Joe Pistorius, who’s been averaging over 20 points a game this season, good enough for top five in the conference. The junior shot 2 of 7 from the field and 1 of 3 from 3-point range for seven points. Abdi Sufi added eight points, and Haboniman Simon and Luke Lennon added seven points while Lennon totaled a team-high 12 rebounds.

“We’re still trying to grind through some things and get better,” Manson said. “Hopefully we’ll get better here down the stretch.”

Halftime: FD 63, WF 56WF: Forrest 19, Sufi 8, Simon 7, Pistorius 7, Yeaney 4, Schatz 3, Leibl 1, Lennon 7.FD: Larson 6, Veit 12, Klabo 14, Baer 6, Anderson 12, Paper 13.