    Metro high school basketball roundup

    By Forum staff reports on Jan 17, 2017 at 10:59 p.m.
    BOYS
    Fargo North 56, Wahpeton 43

    FARGO -- Siman Sem poured in 14 points for Fargo North in the team’s 56-43 win over Wahpeton in boys basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 17.

    Joshua Darwin scored 15 points in the loss for Wahpeton.

    Fargo Shanley 72, Moorhead 35

    FARGO -- Fargo Shanley defeated Moorhead 72-35 on Tuesday.

    West Fargo Sheyenne 63, Devils Lake 55

    DEVILS LAKE, N.D. -- West Fargo Sheyenne defeated Devils Lake 72-35 on Tuesday.

    Fosston 65, Moorhead Park Christian 50

    FOSSTON, Minn. -- Fosston defeated Moorhead Park Christian 65-50 on Tuesday.

    GIRLSMoorhead 82, Fargo Shanley 73

    FARGO -- Sam Haiby dropped 43 points to lead Moorhead in an 82-73 win over Fargo Shanley on girls basketball on Tuesday.

    Reile Payne scored 26 points in the loss for the Deacons.

    West Fargo Sheyenne 68, Devils Lake 44

    DEVILS LAKE, N.D. -- Kierra Freih poured in 26 points to lead West Fargo Sheyenne in the team’s 68-44 win over Devils Lake on Tuesday.

    Macy Schneider scored 12 points in the loss for the Firebirds.

    Staples-Motley 60, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 53

    STAPLES, Minn. -- Amber Robben tallied 15 points for Staples-Motley in the team’s 60-53 victory over Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Tuesday.

    Grace Steichen recorded 18 points in the loss for the Rebels.

    Wahpeton 51, Fargo North 41

    WAHPETON, N.D. -- Wahpeton defeated Fargo North 51-41 on Tuesday.

    Valley City 64, Fargo South 43

    FARGO -- Taryn Dieterle tallied 11 points for Valley City in the team’s 64-43 win over Fargo South on Tuesday.

    Adie Wagner recorded 15 points in the loss for Fargo South.

    Hawley 55, Fargo Oak Grove 41

    HAWLEY, Minn. -- Marissa Thompson scored 14 points to help Hawley upset No. 7 Fargo Oak Grove 55-41 on Tuesday.

    Emily Card led Oak Grove with nine points in the loss.

