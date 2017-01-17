Metro high school basketball roundup
FARGO -- Siman Sem poured in 14 points for Fargo North in the team’s 56-43 win over Wahpeton in boys basketball on Tuesday, Jan. 17.
Joshua Darwin scored 15 points in the loss for Wahpeton.Fargo Shanley 72, Moorhead 35
FARGO -- Fargo Shanley defeated Moorhead 72-35 on Tuesday.West Fargo Sheyenne 63, Devils Lake 55
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. -- West Fargo Sheyenne defeated Devils Lake 72-35 on Tuesday.Fosston 65, Moorhead Park Christian 50
FOSSTON, Minn. -- Fosston defeated Moorhead Park Christian 65-50 on Tuesday.GIRLSMoorhead 82, Fargo Shanley 73
FARGO -- Sam Haiby dropped 43 points to lead Moorhead in an 82-73 win over Fargo Shanley on girls basketball on Tuesday.
Reile Payne scored 26 points in the loss for the Deacons.West Fargo Sheyenne 68, Devils Lake 44
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. -- Kierra Freih poured in 26 points to lead West Fargo Sheyenne in the team’s 68-44 win over Devils Lake on Tuesday.
Macy Schneider scored 12 points in the loss for the Firebirds.Staples-Motley 60, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 53
STAPLES, Minn. -- Amber Robben tallied 15 points for Staples-Motley in the team’s 60-53 victory over Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Tuesday.
Grace Steichen recorded 18 points in the loss for the Rebels.Wahpeton 51, Fargo North 41
WAHPETON, N.D. -- Wahpeton defeated Fargo North 51-41 on Tuesday.Valley City 64, Fargo South 43
FARGO -- Taryn Dieterle tallied 11 points for Valley City in the team’s 64-43 win over Fargo South on Tuesday.
Adie Wagner recorded 15 points in the loss for Fargo South.Hawley 55, Fargo Oak Grove 41
HAWLEY, Minn. -- Marissa Thompson scored 14 points to help Hawley upset No. 7 Fargo Oak Grove 55-41 on Tuesday.
Emily Card led Oak Grove with nine points in the loss.