Metro high school basketball roundup

Joshua Darwin scored 15 points in the loss for Wahpeton.

Fargo Shanley 72, Moorhead 35

FARGO -- Fargo Shanley defeated Moorhead 72-35 on Tuesday.

West Fargo Sheyenne 63, Devils Lake 55

Fosston 65, Moorhead Park Christian 50

FOSSTON, Minn. -- Fosston defeated Moorhead Park Christian 65-50 on Tuesday.

GIRLSMoorhead 82, Fargo Shanley 73

FARGO -- Sam Haiby dropped 43 points to lead Moorhead in an 82-73 win over Fargo Shanley on girls basketball on Tuesday.

Reile Payne scored 26 points in the loss for the Deacons.

West Fargo Sheyenne 68, Devils Lake 44

DEVILS LAKE, N.D. -- Kierra Freih poured in 26 points to lead West Fargo Sheyenne in the team’s 68-44 win over Devils Lake on Tuesday.

Macy Schneider scored 12 points in the loss for the Firebirds.

Staples-Motley 60, Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton 53

STAPLES, Minn. -- Amber Robben tallied 15 points for Staples-Motley in the team’s 60-53 victory over Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton on Tuesday.

Grace Steichen recorded 18 points in the loss for the Rebels.

Wahpeton 51, Fargo North 41

WAHPETON, N.D. -- Wahpeton defeated Fargo North 51-41 on Tuesday.

Valley City 64, Fargo South 43

FARGO -- Taryn Dieterle tallied 11 points for Valley City in the team’s 64-43 win over Fargo South on Tuesday.

Adie Wagner recorded 15 points in the loss for Fargo South.

Hawley 55, Fargo Oak Grove 41

HAWLEY, Minn. -- Marissa Thompson scored 14 points to help Hawley upset No. 7 Fargo Oak Grove 55-41 on Tuesday.

Emily Card led Oak Grove with nine points in the loss.