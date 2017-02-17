The Demons will defend their title at 7 p.m. against Bismarck Century.

Bismarck High saw a 13-0 lead slowly fall, as Brody Armstrong picked up a 5-0 decision, Tyler Strandberg and Jacob Mortensen scored major decisions and Tyler Thompson, Creighton Rudolph and Matthew Rabe each won decisions for a 20-13 Minot lead.

Justin Bergquist got a pin for Bismarck High, which was answered with a 4-2 win for Je-Mario Jones for Minot. Chase Dockter got a 5-3 win to cut the Minot lead to 23-22, but Elijah Huff pushed it to 26-22 with a 5-3 win of his own. Boese took it from there.

The score between Bismarck Century and Mandan didn’t match the drama as Minot and Bismarck High, but that didn’t mean there wasn’t fireworks in Century's 42-21.

Bo Bondeson had a 3-1 lead in the third for Century. Bondeson was facing Dylan Fleck, who is ranked No. 4 at 145, but wrestled up to 152. Bondeson went down and was screaming with pain in the third. For minutes he laid there, struggling with his left leg. Instead of forfeiting and giving Mandan six points, he fought through and won 5-3 to push Century's lead to 25-6, instead of see Mandan cut the lead to 22-12.

After a pin for Mandan cut the Century lead to 25-12, Cameron Rants, of Century, was up 8-7 in the third on Jacob Boehm. Rants was disqualified after Boehm claimed he bit him and showed the ref a mark on his arm the ref judged to be bite marks. This cut the Century lead to 25-18. Jacob Rader, Philip Walter and Seth Braun followed with pins to seal it for Century. The alleged bite and disqualification in the dual semifinals will keep Rants from wrestling in the dual championship, but he can still wrestling individually in the semifinals.