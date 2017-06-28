NBA coach stops by Henning High School basketball workout

Henning basketball player Dylan Trana didn’t recognize Joerger from coaching the Memphis Grizzlies for three seasons or recently getting the job in Sacramento. Trana ran to get his autograph in the parking lot of the grocery store because he recognized Joerger from the video game NBA2K.

The Hornets boys basketball team will certainly recognize Joerger now, after the Kings coach showed up to one of their 6 a.m. workouts on Wednesday, June 28. Joerger was on his way to use the weight room at Henning High School, but couldn’t resist the chance to do some coaching.

“He just asked if it was all right if he hung out, and he talked to the kids for awhile,” Henning boys basketball coach Randy Misegades said. “He jumped right into the drills and was showing them stuff. It was nothing formal at all. We were doing ball handling and shooting stuff. We were doing live 1-on-1s, and he was stopping kids and helping them with different skills.”

Joerger may not have been a household name for the younger crowd, but as he started to talk about players like De’Aaron Fox and Justin Jackson, who the Kings just got in the NBA Draft, and answered questions about DeMarcus Cousins, the Hornet players were all ears.

“They ate that up, as he’s throwing out names of guys they drafted and talking about how he got along great with DeMarcus Cousins and how he was watching tape and Cousins’ toes were on the ground as he was grabbing a rebound at the rim and he’s just an athletic freak,” Misegades said. “He was asking them who they thought was better. He couldn’t have been nicer.”

Whether it’s a guy who can grab the rim without jumping or a youngster just beginning to learn, coaches have the instinct to coach.

“Basketball doesn’t change, whether you’re dealing with professional guys or my youngest son in fourth grade,” Misegades said. “He was just showing them some fundamentals, and it’s something he’s passionate about. It’s just in his blood. It’s just something he enjoys.”

There was another lesson outside of basketball on Wednesday in Henning.

“It’s good for them to realize that someone from Staples or Henning can work their way up,” Misegades said.