Kolpack: A legendary story around every corner these days

Around every corner, it seems, has been a glorious story from the past like the Fargo amateur baseball team that got together this week to celebrate 50 years of a state championship dynasty. Last week, a reunion is something that Tom Kennedy was looking for some help in trying to organize to celebrate the Fargo Central championship football teams he was a part of from 1955-57.

There are a lot of folks who probably didn’t realize there was such as a thing as Fargo Central. A story in The Forum focused on a 1956 title game that was canceled because of a poor weather forecast, and Central and Jamestown were declared co-champions.

It jogged Patrick Colliton’s memory.

The retired Fargo doctor was a fullback for Fargo Shanley in 1950 and it was quite the team. The Deacons and Minot High were to meet for the state title in early November, but a blizzard the day before blocked roads across the state and Minot was unable to travel.

The teams, with Shanley being led by a young coach named Sid Cichy, were declared co-champions.

“I think God felt sorry for the Magicians so he ordered a blizzard,” Colliton wrote.

There’s more to that story, however. In the three-man backfield, the left halfback was Rudy Maris and the right halfback was Roger Maris. The brothers transferred to Shanley that fall for Rudy’s senior year and Roger’s junior season.

“We didn’t know much about them,” Colliton said. “I think Sid Cichy was surprised as anybody. I don’t recall any advanced warning of them coming over.”

Colliton said the rumor as to why the Maris brothers transferred centered around Rudy’s father not being happy about their playing time at Fargo Central. Cichy saw otherwise.

It’s generally considered a fact that football could have been Roger Maris’ best sport. The University of Oklahoma, the powerhouse team of that decade, recruited him to play running back after all. If playing time at Fargo Central was indeed an issue, you had to wonder who the Midgets had in their backfield.

Cichy had no issue.

Rudy Maris passed away last month about a week before the Roger Maris Celebrity Golf Tournament, so we may never know the real reason.

“He recognized right away they were outstanding athletes,” Colliton said. “So they got to start rather fast. Rudy was more bulkier and was more of a brute force. Speed was No. 1 with Roger. If he got in the open, he was gone.”

Colliton was the Shanley quarterback his sophomore and junior seasons but was switched to fullback his senior year. He has no idea why that move was made, yet as a fullback he was still calling the plays.

Colliton, now 83 years old and living in Fargo, knew of the Maris brothers before they transferred because of baseball -- he played for Moorhead Legion and the Maris’ played for Fargo.

“When we played Fargo Legion, and I can remember this like it was yesterday, whenever Roger Maris came to bat, our coach Oats LeGrand would come out of the dugout and wave me from center field more toward right field to the right-center gap. It’s where Roger always hit the ball.”

Did it work?

“I remember once I didn’t have to move two feet,” he said.

There it is again -- a legend. You can’t even talk about a Legion baseball game without bringing up another. Oats LeGrand was the long-time broadcaster in the Fergus Falls, Minn., area.

Memory Lane is a beautiful street.