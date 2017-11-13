Moorhead's Randklev opens up his recruiting after verbally committing to ASU
MOORHEAD -- Moorhead senior forward Carter Randklev has opened up his hockey recruiting after committing to Arizona State in April.
Randklev says he has offers, but wants to explore his options. He said he’d like to stay closer to home and family.
Randklev is coming off a junior season with the Spuds in which he scored 46 points in 25 games, helping lead Moorhead to the Class 2A state championship game. He has 74 points in 49 high school games and currently has seven points in seven games with the Fargo Force in the United States Hockey League.
He will play his senior season with the Spuds.