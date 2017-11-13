Search
    Moorhead's Randklev opens up his recruiting after verbally committing to ASU

    By Chris Murphy Today at 11:28 p.m.

    MOORHEAD -- Moorhead senior forward Carter Randklev has opened up his hockey recruiting after committing to Arizona State in April.

    Randklev says he has offers, but wants to explore his options. He said he’d like to stay closer to home and family.

    Randklev is coming off a junior season with the Spuds in which he scored 46 points in 25 games, helping lead Moorhead to the Class 2A state championship game. He has 74 points in 49 high school games and currently has seven points in seven games with the Fargo Force in the United States Hockey League.

    He will play his senior season with the Spuds.

    Chris Murphy

    Chris Murphy is a sports reporter for the Forum. He's covered high school and college sports in Chicago, North Dakota and Minnesota since 2009 and, for some reason, has been given awards for doing so.

    cmurphy@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5548
