Valley City (22-11) will take on two-time defending state champion Bismarck Century at 7 p.m. Friday in the state semifinals.

The first set was tied at 15-15, but the Hi-Liners answered with a 6-1 run to take a 21-16 lead. The Demons answered with a 6-2 run to get within 23-22, but a side out and a Mackenzie Pederson block closed out the set for Valley City.

The Hi-Liners opened the second set with a 7-3 run. Valley City pushed the lead to 17-7 before Bismarck answered to cut the lead to 17-12. A 5-0 run from the Hi-Liners made it 22-12. Bismarck used a 4-0 run to cut the Valley City lead to 23-17, but it wasn't enough.

By the time the third set was tied at 19 there had been 11 ties, but the Hi-Liners closed it with a 6-1 run.