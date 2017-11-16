Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Valley City headed to semifinals in first ever appearance at state volleyball tournament

    By Chris Murphy Today at 8:14 p.m.

    FARGO -- Thursday was the first time Valley City's volleyball team had ever appeared at the North Dakota Class A state tournament. The Hi-Liners showed no fear, sweeping Bismarck 25-22, 25-17, 25-20 at the Fargodome.

    Valley City (22-11) will take on two-time defending state champion Bismarck Century at 7 p.m. Friday in the state semifinals.

    The first set was tied at 15-15, but the Hi-Liners answered with a 6-1 run to take a 21-16 lead. The Demons answered with a 6-2 run to get within 23-22, but a side out and a Mackenzie Pederson block closed out the set for Valley City.

    The Hi-Liners opened the second set with a 7-3 run. Valley City pushed the lead to 17-7 before Bismarck answered to cut the lead to 17-12. A 5-0 run from the Hi-Liners made it 22-12. Bismarck used a 4-0 run to cut the Valley City lead to 23-17, but it wasn't enough. 

    By the time the third set was tied at 19 there had been 11 ties, but the Hi-Liners closed it with a 6-1 run.

    Explore related topics:sportshigh school sportsHigh school sportsVolleyballBismarck DemonsValley City Hi-Liners
    Chris Murphy

    Chris Murphy is a sports reporter for the Forum. He's covered high school and college sports in Chicago, North Dakota and Minnesota since 2009 and, for some reason, has been given awards for doing so.

    cmurphy@forumcomm.com
    (701) 241-5548
    Advertisement