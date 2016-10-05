Allegations of political harassment and unfair treatment on the Red Wing football team were brought to the School Board Monday evening.

Among the complaints brought to the board were issues of playing time for seniors and harassment from coaches to players. Red Wing head football coach John Ott said on Tuesday that no harassment of any kind has been committed from coaches to players.

John Howe, father of Red Wing senior captain David Howe, told board members that his son has experienced blow-back from coaches over politics. John Howe lost the Republican primary in August for Minnesota’s 2nd Congressional District. He is a former Red Wing mayor and former Republican state senator who says he faced a similar situation four years ago when running for office.

“The reason I got involved is I found out that my son has been getting harassing comments from the coaching staff about being a Republican,” John Howe said. “(David) didn’t share that with me, I found that out from another student’s parents.”

Red Wing Supt. Karsten Anderson said during Monday’s meeting that complaints and concerns that have been brought forth are being investigated. Phone calls and emails to Red Wing activities director John Miller were not returned at press time.

“We’ll be taking some action and consider additional action as well with what we feel appropriate,” Anderson said.

Playing time, or lack of, for seniors was also a primary concern expressed. A backup quarterback for the Wingers last year, David has been moved to offensive line under the new head coach’s game plan to better accommodate the team’s run-heavy scheme (Editor’s note: A story about David’s move to offensive line ran in the Sept. 21 edition of the Republican Eagle).

The primary reason for not having the chance to play at quarterback, David told the board Monday, was to get younger players acclimated to varsity. To prepare to play quarterback, David attended quarterback camps with the Air Force Academy and USA Football over the summer.

“I talked to the coach about it and I’ve been told that since I’m a senior that I’m not going to be given the opportunity because I’m not the future of the program and another player is going to get it because they’re going to have him for more years and they need to develop him,” David said. “I’ve spent my whole high school career putting my time toward (playing quarterback) and I haven’t gotten the opportunity to do what I want to do. I’ve been told I’m not going to get it.”

Over Red Wing’s first five games, the team has played one quarterback while falling to an 0-5 record. At games, John Howe said he has seen these opposing teams play 13 different quarterbacks.

The concerns have extended beyond who’s behind center on Friday nights.

“There’s been some issues with other players and coaches. I know some of the players want back on the team and I believe they should get an opportunity to come back and play,” David said.

John Howe added, “One kid tried to come back to the team and the staff had the football captains decide if that individual should be part of the team. I don’t think it’s up to a juvenile, a set of juveniles or team captains to decide who’s part of the team and who’s not part of the team. I think that’s the role of the adults in the room and the administration and it shouldn’t be on the kids.”

When asked about playing time, Ott declined to comment.

“People interested in playing time for the kids, all they have to do is go to the games and see who’s on the field,” Ott said. “All I can tell you is we are trying to build a strong program. I can’t comment on any specific players or anything. That is a privacy deal.”

Red Wing has four games remaining on the year, with a road game against Mankato West on Friday, followed by consecutive home games against Austin and Mankato East. The team also will get a guaranteed playoff game in the Section 1AAAA tournament.

“(Next) week is senior night and I think any senior that has been allowed to quit the team, whatever transpired there, I think there should be a personal outreach by this administration to get those kids back on the team. Playing that week is imperative,” John Howe told the board. “There’s only (four) games left in the football season and we cannot let this continue.”