Reinholz ready to cap monster season
FARGO - Shanley's tremendous soccer season has gone hand in hand with the performance Jake Reinholz has put on.
The Deacon senior set a new school record netting 38 goals this fall, which has left teammates and opponents speechless.
Reinholz is pulling double duty for the second straight year, starring on the soccer pitch, and kicking field goals and extra points for the Deacon football team.
