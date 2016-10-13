Search
    State boys soccer recap; Shanley, South and West Fargo advance

    By Dom Izzo on Oct 13, 2016 at 11:06 p.m.
    FARGO - The opening day of the North Dakota boys soccer tournament brought the usual craziness that accompanies day 1. Goals, wild finishes and shootouts.

    Shanley avoided any drama in beating Minot 2-0.

    Fargo South and Jamestown played a classic, as the Blue Jays tied the game in the second half, only to see the game go into a shootout. There the Bruins won 2-1.

    Red River challenged the top seed in Century, forcing that game to a shootout, before the West's top seed emerged with a 2-1 win.

    In the nightcap, West Fargo showed off its explosive scoring in beating Bismarck 3-2. 

