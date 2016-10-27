Central Cass receives million dollar donation for athletic upgrades

"It fits with our mission statement of expanding opportunities for school and community," Central Cass Superintendent Morgan Forness said. "Gary is a very giving person. He told us that he liked what he saw and felt it was a worthwhile investment. We are the beneficiary of that. We're very gracious and so appreciative."

The gift has been designated to build a new softball field on the school's property, as well as provide upgrades to the athletic complex site. The Squirrels have two state titles in softball and have two second-place finishes.

Forness said the school is adding field turf and a new lighting system to the football complex and will be expanding the track from six lanes to eight. There could be other upgrades, but those have yet to be determined, Forness said.

"The conversation about building a competitive softball field for the community and the school goes back a couple years," Forness said. "With the school looking at a growing student enrollment and what that means for our facilities and what we need, we wanted to see what we could do to meet everybody's needs. We felt like a collaborative process would be best. It's pretty exciting and the place is abuzz here."

Tharaldson is from Dazey, N.D, and a graduate from Valley City State University. He was inducted into the Amateur Softball Association's Hall of Fame in 2011.