Brian Murphy: Gutsy Wild live to fight another day

Staring down the business end of an embarrassing four-game sweep, the Wild pushed back on the surging Blues on Wednesday night, skulking out of Scottrade Center with a gutsy 2-0 victory to force Game 5 on Saturday, April 22, at the Xcel Energy Center.

The balanced performance cracked St. Louis’ armor and opened the door a sliver in their quest for the near-impossible — trying to become the fifth team in 100 years of NHL history to rally from an 0-3 series deficit.

“We did what we set out to do — win one,” said winger Zach Parise. “We’re alive. You’ve got to start somewhere. We’ve got to try to do the same thing at home and extend it again.”

Devan Dubnyk shouldered three losses despite sterling statistics that betrayed his penchant for spoon-feeding St. Louis momentum with untimely goals from long range.

Not in Game 4.

Minnesota’s towering goaltender did not shrink under the choking pressure. He was magnificent stopping 28 shots to earn his second career postseason shutout, matching his goose egg against the Blues in Game 3 of Minnesota’s first-round victory in 2015.

“Shutouts always feel good,” Dubnyk said. “I felt really good tonight. I felt the guys did a really good job allowing me to trust exactly what was going on in front of me so that I was able to square up to shots and hang onto rebounds. The guys did a heck of a job for me.”

Snakebitten and crestfallen after three tight losses, the Wild and Dubnyk finally benefited from that elusive puck luck. The Blues hit a goal post in the first period and a crossbar in the third.

Not only did Minnesota score first, they played with a two-goal lead unlike the Blues, who squeezed three wins while living on the edge.

Charlie Coyle finally played big scoring twice in tough road games and Martin Hanzal bagged the biggest one since the Wild acquired him in a trade from Arizona at the February deadline.

Playing with a lead for the first time in the series, Minnesota made it hold up despite being out shot 12-7 in the third period, the only frame in which St. Louis owned the play.

“It wasn’t an easy game,” Parise said. “We were able to get that first one, which was important for us as a group and follow up with that second one. It feels right now like a race to two.”

Relief was palpable in the victorious Wild dressing room and the tension was obvious through the night. Coach Bruce Boudreau’s face was redder than an heirloom tomato from the opening faceoff.

Boudreau has flashed plenty of anger at his vexing team the past month but with the doomsday clock ticking he became a mad scientist with his lineup

He put his lines in a blender during Tuesday’s practice in St. Paul, kept them scrambled during warm-up and then reverted to his Game 3 combinations. It was Nixon-esque paranoia befitting an NFL coach. Desperate times call for frantic measures.

Game 4 was like Game 1 Lite for two periods.

Minnesota controlled the puck, the Blues caught an icing bug and Jake Allen tracked perimeter shot after perimeter shot into his leg pads, glove and blocker — until he made his biggest gaffe of the series.

A typically proficient puck handler, Allen corralled one behind the net and casually threw it around the right-wing boards. Coyle was the only player there. He buried it into a gaping net, and the Wild finally had a lead after 215 minutes, 31 seconds of play.

“It felt different,” Coyle said. “To get the momentum right off the bat feels good. We’re not playing from behind trying to rush and force things.”

But it was precarious.

The Blues pushed back hard early in the second period and late in the game. Vladimir Tarasenko, still scoreless, was buzzing and the Wild were left scrambling at times.

St. Louis, however, tossed away momentum with consecutive penalties at the midpoint of the second. The Wild failed to convert on either man advantage but Hanzal did with the team’s first goal from the high slot.

Hanzal took a lead pass from Jason Pominville, marched down the chute in the Blues’ zone and wired a hard wrist shot that beat Allen to the stick side.

Meanwhile, Dubnyk was masterful in his end, confidently challenging shooters, squaring up shots and smothering rebounds.

Strike first, control the pace and force the Blues to chase. Sounds like a winning formula.

Still, with no margin for error, have the Wild dialed in too late?

Adjust your seatbelts by pulling the strap tightly around your waist. We have a series again.