Fargo expected to have less horse racing next summer

In 2017, the North Dakota Horse Park had eight days of racing. Races were held on Saturday and Sunday over three weekends, with two weekends of Friday night racing. The Fargo track had not had Friday night racing since 2014.

However, officials have said the additional Friday nights did not draw as many spectators as hoped and race purses were down to account for the extra races.

North Dakota Horse Park General Manager Mike Schmitz said he is requesting seven days of racing over three weekends to give the track the option of hosting one Friday night of racing.

"We want the flexibility of doing something different on the last weekend," he said. "I think the last weekend could likely be a Friday, Saturday, Sunday race weekend, but logistically we will need to work around events that are also going on in town, such as the Fargo AirSho. We may only run six days in the end."

Schmitz said daily attendance averaged nearly 2,000, down from 2016, which averaged 2,565. He attributed that to the extended weekend race dates and several other factors, including road construction and the high heat forecasts on several race dates.

"Any time you have more event days the average tends to go down," Schmitz said. "We also had major construction on 19th Avenue and a lot of roads all around us. It was down a little bit but not enough to set off red flags."

The state Racing Commission sets race dates, and it funds purses and promotions for the North Dakota Horse Park and Chippewa Downs in Belcourt, N.D. Funding comes from online betting companies that pay taxes to be licensed in the state.

Chippewa Downs has requested eight days of racing, the same as in 2017.