North Dakota's neighbors again this year will offer good pheasant hunting opportunities, as well. At least in places.

Not surprisingly, perhaps, given the optimistic pheasant forecast in northwest North Dakota, the adjacent area in northeast Montana is looking like a good bet. Pheasant numbers are down in South Dakota, but even a so-called down year in South Dakota will offer plenty of opportunities. In Minnesota, the Department of Natural Resources predicts better hunting than last year, based on an increase in August roadside counts. The caveat, though, is that Minnesota's pheasant index still lags 14 percent behind the 10-year average and 48 percent below the long-term average.

Here's Pheasants Forever's 2016 fall forecast for pheasant hunting prospects in Minnesota, Montana and South Dakota.

Minnesota

Forecast: Minnesota pheasant hunters can anticipate better pheasant hunting than they experienced last year. The state's August roadside survey index increased 29 percent statewide over last year.

According to Nicole Davros, upland game project leader for the Department of Natural Resources, the mild winter, favorable weather during breeding season and a slight increase in grassland habitat all played a role in the improvement.

Despite an increase during each of the last three years, the pheasant index for 2016 remains 14 percent below the 10-year average and 48 percent below the long-term average. The index is based on game sightings over 172 25-mile routes (151 routes in what is considered pheasant range).

Southwest Minnesota, as usual, produced the most sightings of pheasants. The number of birds sighted was 25 percent higher than last year. The biggest improvements in the number of sightings occurred in the central region (72 percent), south-central (70 percent) and east-central (27 percent). In the southeast, the index dropped 31 percent from last year.

Field notes: "For the first time since 2011, total acres of undisturbed grassland habitat increased across Minnesota's farmland region," Davros said. The gains included more than 37,000 acres of Conservation Reserve Program land in pheasant range. U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service waterfowl production areas and national wildlife refuges increased by more than 7,300 acres. State wildlife management areas increased by more than 11,600 acres. Net habitat gains in pheasant range totaled more than 61,000 acres.

Season dates: Oct. 15-Jan. 1.

Daily bag limit: 2; changes to 3 on Dec. 1 through end of season.

Possession limit: 6; changes to 9 on Dec. 1 through end of season.

Info: mndnr.gov.

Montana

Forecast: Favorable crow counts and brood sightings, combined with generally mild winter and spring weather, suggest hunters will find average to better-than-average hunting though most of Montana's pheasant range.

"Should be a very good season," says John Vore, game management bureau chief for Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.

In region 6, ideal summer conditions have contributed to high production of young pheasants, especially in the far northeastern corner of the state. Much the same is true in region 4 in north-central Montana, except "those localized areas hit by weather events," Region 4 Wildlife Manager Graham Taylor said. (The loss of CRP acreage in the northern tier of regions 4 and 6 will hurt pheasant hunting in the long run.)

In region 7 in the southeast, a mild winter contributed to good over-winter survival. Spring crow counts indicated a population 20 percent above the long-term average. Unfortunately, heavy thunderstorms during the peak hatching period may have trimmed nest and chick survival in local areas.

Regions 5 and 3 in the south-central and southwest parts of the state also expect hunting better than last year.

In region 1, wetter weather in spring and summer provided better habitat than last year's. Production appears good on Ninepipe Wildlife Management Area. Conditions also were good in the Flathead Valley.

Season dates: Oct. 8-Jan. 1.

Daily bag limit: 3.

Possession limit: 9.

South Dakota

Forecast: When it comes to pheasants, South Dakota sets the bar high. So even though numbers are lower than last year, hunters will still find plenty of birds.

The annual pheasant brood survey showed a 20 percent decrease in the statewide pheasants-per-mile index — 3.05 PPM, compared with 3.83 last year. Even so, the index for 2016 is twice as high as the 2013 index and significantly higher than the 2.7 PPM in 2014, when hunters shot 1.2 million roosters. "Good pheasant hunting opportunities will exist in 2016," says Kelly Hepler, South Dakota Game, Fish, and Parks secretary.

The decline in pheasant numbers was greatest in some of the state's best pheasant areas, including Chamberlain (-18 percent), Winner (-18 percent), Aberdeen (-43 percent), Huron (-23 percent), Mitchell (-17 percent), Yankton (-33 percent), and Sioux Falls (-28 percent).

The 2016 PPM is far lower than the PPM during the period 2003-2010. The recent statewide peak was 8.6 PPM in 2008.

"Habitat continues to be at the forefront of the conversation and still remains a crucial factor in pheasant numbers," Hepler says. "Bird numbers are higher in parts of the state where quality habitat conditions still exist, primarily on grasslands including those enrolled in the Conservation Reserve Program, as well as fields of cereal crops such as winter wheat."

Season dates: Oct. 15-Jan. 1.

Daily bag limit: 3.

Possession limit: 15 roosters taken according to the daily limit — 15 birds may not be possessed until after the fifth day of hunting

Field notes: Season dates true for all of South Dakota except Sand Lake National Wildlife Refuge in Brown County, Renziehausen Game Production Area and Game Bird Refuge in Brown and Marshall counties, Gerken Game Bird Refuge in Faulk County and White Lake Game Bird Refuge in Marshall County — which are open Dec. 12-Jan. 1.

Info: gfp.sd.gov.