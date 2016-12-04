Dokken: A rewarding walk in the woods

You daydream about days like this, when you can't be "out there" to enjoy them.

Now I was "out there." It was perfect.

Ruffed grouse hunting was the main reason for my walk, but I wasn't particularly optimistic about my prospects for success on this late November afternoon. For me, at least, ruffies had been hard to come by most of the fall, notwithstanding the bird that had flown into the side of my car a few days earlier.

Adding to the challenge was the crusty layer of white that covered the ground. A couple of inches of snow, followed by temperatures above freezing and then a slight cooldown, had eliminated any hope of stealth while walking through the woods.

No matter how hard I tried, every step interrupted the silence.

Crunch. Crunch. Crunch.

Added challenge

Ask just about anyone who hunts ruffed grouse—especially without a good dog—and they likely will say hunting becomes exponentially more difficult with snow on the ground. Areas that held birds in the glory days of October are barren when snow is added to the mix.

I'm no expert, but that certainly has been my experience.

Late-season grouse also are educated grouse, often skittish and even more challenging to hunt.

I'd been crunching my way down the trail about 45 minutes when I noticed a set of tracks crossing from the brush on one side of the trail to the other.

The tracks, with three "toes" in front and one small toe in the back, were unmistakable.

A ruffed grouse had been there, but I couldn't tell how long ago because of the crusty snow.

Might have been an hour; might have been a day. I stopped to listen and peer into the brush.

Nothing.

I turned away to check the other side of the trail, and the grouse exploded from the brush behind me. I never saw it so there was no chance to shoot. I'd been outwitted in this game of hide and seek.

It wasn't the first time and it probably wouldn't be the last.

I smiled and continued down the trail. I'd been outsmarted, but at least I'd encountered a bird, and somehow, that was good enough.

Muzzleloader deer season was open, and the boot tracks in the snow betrayed the presence of someone who'd been on the trail earlier in the day. If the noise I made was any indication, any deer within a mile of the trail had been alerted to his presence.

Crunch. Crunch. Crunch.

Fortunate detour

My plan was to follow a route that kept the sun mostly at my back. Grouse hunting is difficult enough without the added challenge of blinding sun.

A pickup was parked along one of the trails I planned to walk. A deer hunter, I figured, and so I doubled back to walk a parallel trail nearby.

The detour turned out to be a lucky one, and I had my first grouse of the afternoon a few minutes later.

I picked up the grouse and turned it over in my hands, admiring the subtle color variations in its reddish-brown feathers and the tuft atop its head.

Pheasants may be regal, but in my world, the ruffed grouse is king of the game birds. Its sweet, earthy flavor is without rival; I was in for a treat.

The bird felt warm in my hands. I could feel its tiny heart as it fluttered a few times and stopped.

It's difficult to explain the intensity of the feeling that follows a successful hunt. There's a rush of excitement, to be sure, but there's also sadness and compassion.

There should be, at least, and there always is for me. Regardless of the privilege a hunting license affords, the taking of a bird's or animal's life never should be taken lightly.

"If you don't have compassion for something that you've killed, you shouldn't be hunting," a longtime hunter told me earlier this fall. "If you don't have compassion for that, be it a bird or whatever it is, I'm not sure you're as good a person as you think you are."

He's absolutely right.

I'd finish the afternoon with two grouse—both of them pleasant surprises—on an afternoon when just being "out there" was a treat.

The woods were ablaze in orange from the setting sun as I walked back to the truck, tired but exhilarated from being "out there."

If I don't shoot another bird this fall, I can't think of a better season finale

It was perfect.