Always in Season: Mourning dove known for its call

Perhaps if the letter "u" was dropped, the bird's name would be more appropriate, becoming morning rather than mourning dove.

But it's too late for that. The common name is well-established.

So is the bird itself. Mourning doves are common everywhere in the continental United States. They've been introduced in Hawaii. They also occur in most of southern Canada, except the highest slopes of the Rocky Mountains and on the heavily forested Canadian Shield north of Lake Superior.

It is one of the continent's most widespread species.

Since the mourning dove is conspicuous as well as abundant, it also is one of the continent's most readily recognized bird species.

Besides that, it is widely appreciated as a game bird. More about that later.

Of course, the mourning dove is recognized for its call, a fairly low-pitched series of cooing notes, usually three or four but sometimes more. Confusion could arise nowadays, with the rapid spread of the Eurasian collared dove. I encountered this species last week on the state capitol grounds in Bismarck. Its call is distinctive, two coo sounds then a pause followed by another noise, like this: "Woo! Woo." Breath. "Whup!"

The mourning dove advertises with its call, which helps maintain the bond between male and female birds. This is essential to mourning doves, because the birds share parenting duties, including incubation.

It would be easy to dismiss mourning doves as plain brown birds, but this would overlook subtleties of the plumage. It is a rich fawn color, in some light almost iridescent, and in some light tending, however slightly, to pink or even pale purple or mauve, especially in males. Usually, however, it is pale brown.

The mourning dove is roughly robin-sized, but it has a much longer tail. This and a head that is small in proportion to the body gives perching doves a distinctly pointed look, so that a dove on a branch or a wire can be identified at quite a distance The long tail helps distinguish a dove in flight. So do the prominent white patches that show in the tail of a fleeing bird.

Mourning doves are indiscriminate in their choice of nesting sites. In open country, they may nest on the ground. Where cover is available, they may nest in trees as close to the ground as a foot or as far above it as 12 feet.

The nests are simple affairs, a platform of sticks laid across a fork in the branches. At our place west of Gilby, N.D., the doves seem invariably to choose evergreen trees. These may provide more cover, but critically, they also provide a more secure platform than deciduous trees. This is important because dove nests are often destroyed by high winds.

In our area, doves often produce two broods a year, with the nesting season extending from May through August. Of course, this frequent nesting increases the numbers of doves.

Hunting debate

This brings us to dove hunting.

Whether doves should be legal quarry produced a memorable debate in one of the first legislative sessions that I covered. Stella Fritzell, a state senator from Grand Forks, pretty much single handedly advanced the idea. She was a keen hunter and a dedicated conservationist, and she argued that hunting pressure would manage population numbers and provide good sport.

Against the argument arose a state senator from Turtle Lake, N.D., Shirley Lee, who loved the doves as songbirds and saw hunting them as a threat not just to doves but to other species, as well. "First the doves," she warned, "and then the robins."

To which Sen. Fritizell replied, "They're pigeons!"

Strictly speaking, this is true, despite the difference in names. Pigeons and doves belong to the same family of birds, which includes about 300 species worldwide.

It's calumny, however, because the birds called doves are revered and those called pigeons reviled.

The bill passed, and mourning doves have been legal game in North Dakota for 40 years.

Sen. Fritzell's son, Erik Fritzell, is retired in Grand Forks after a career in wildlife management.

"It was often stated that there are more shot shells fired at doves in the United States than at any other species," he pointed out in an email.

That might not be true in North Dakota, a premier waterfowl hunting state, but it was probably true—and still may be true—in southern states, especially in Texas, where dove hunting is very popular.