Brad Dokken column: Catfish League set to roll

First up, league organizers again this year are holding an Open House for prospective anglers to sign up for the season, meet other anglers, go fishing or just ask questions. The Open House is set for 6 to 9 p.m. May 3 at the "Whopper John Little" (North) Boat Landing below Riverside Dam in Grand Forks.

"We hope to have a couple of boats on hand to take people out for a bit if they are unsure about the river," said Grand Forks catfish guide Brad Durick, one of the league organizers. "It is just a 'fun night,' so to speak."

This year's league season is expanding to 12 weeks from 10 and gets underway May 10 at the North Landing, alternating Wednesday nights with the LaFave Park boat landing below Cabela's in East Grand Forks.

The Wednesday night league sessions wrap up Aug. 9 at LaFave Park, with off weeks scheduled for June 21 so anglers can prepare for the Scheels Boundary Battle Catfish Tournament set for June 24-25, and July 5 because of the Independence Day holiday.

Also in the works this year is a special league night July 26, leading up to the Cats Incredible Catfish Tournament, which is July 29-30 on the Red River in East Grand Forks. Anglers don't have to be members of the Red River Catfish Club to fish the July 26 league night but only have to pay the $10 boat entry fee. The hope is to attract out-of-town anglers visiting for Cats Incredible to give the league a try.

The catfish league wraps up Aug. 12 with a year-end tournament at the North Landing.

I-29 Catfish Classic

New this year, Durick says, is an event dubbed the I-29 Catfish Classic, which is for anglers who fish both the year-end catfish league tournament and the Drayton Rod and Reel Rally catfish tournament, set for Aug. 13 on the river in Drayton, N.D. Anglers who fish both events can pay an an additional entry fee of $50 per two-person team for the chance to win prize money based on the highest two-day totals for the consecutive tournaments.

Durick, who also is director of the Scheels Boundary Battle Catfish Tournament, is overseeing the optional I-29 event in cooperation with the Red River Catfish League and the Drayton Area Chamber of Commerce.

The I-29 event hopefully will attract anglers to fish both the catfish league and Drayton tournaments, Durick says.

League details

As the May 3 catfish league open house approaches, here are some other details about the upcoming Red River Valley Catfish League season and some of the optional side competitions available to league anglers:

• $20 Catfish Club membership.

• $10 entry fee per boat on league nights.

• Stray Cat (biggest combined weight for the season—top seven totals): $40/person.

• Fat Cat (biggest cat of the season): $30/person.

• Mystery Partner (top seven totals): $25/person.

• Angler of the Year: All participants are entered at no additional charge.

New twist

Also this year, Scheels is sponsoring a new weekly league night contest for biggest "slot fish," or catfish less than 24 inches, Durick said. All teams automatically are entered into the slot fish contest, but there's some strategy involved because teams only can keep two catfish per league night, and both of those fish can be longer than 24 inches.

"You have to decide, keep the slot or go for the total weight," Durick said.

The catfish league had a comeback year in 2016, and the goal is to keep that momentum going this year, organizers say.

"We added optional contests, and we had an information pipeline so people could get updates and know what is going on," Durick said of last year's comeback season. "We averaged 15 boats per week, up from eight in 2014 and 2015. Many new faces got involved and many new friendships were made."

For more information on the Red River Valley Catfish League, contact Durick at (701) 739-5808, Rob Raymond at (218) 791-3762 or check out website and Facebook links at rrvcatfish.com and facebook.com/rrvcatfish.