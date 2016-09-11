Jody Norstedt is WDAY/WDAZ's weekend sports anchor and reporter. The Montevideo, MN native joined the WDAY/WDAZ team as WDAZ's weekend sports anchor in Grand Forks in June of 2008. As time went on, he transitioned to Fargo and is now the sports anchor for our weekend WDAY/WDAZ newscasts. Jody has helped the WDAY sports staff earn numerous awards, including the 2015 MBJA Sevareid Award for Sportscast/Program for the team's submission of "First Down Friday". Jody said the highlight of his career, although it's so tough to pick only one, was covering the 2011 LPGA U.S. Open in Colorado Springs, CO when Oxbow's Amy Anderson held the lead as an 18-year old. He is also a proud graduate of St. Cloud State University and an avid college hockey fan, despite never playing the game himself. Go Huskies! Jody can relate to the heartache and the hope of Minnesota sports fans, he has been cheering for the Twins, Wild, Vikings, and Timberwolves his entire life. The thing he likes most about his job is the passion that this area has for sports and the opportunities to cover so many teams, athletes and outdoor activities across North Dakota and Minnesota. In 2012, he married his wife Amy (Unrau) who joined the WDAY/WDAZ team as a weekend news anchor/reporter. Together, the two have enjoyed volunteering in the community and providing viewers with the best local news and sports coverage in the Red River Valley. Jody enjoys going for runs, being active in his church community, spending time with family & friends, travelling and the ups and downs of being a homeowner. If you have a sports story idea or a homeowner tip, send it his way. You can "like" Jody's page on Facebook or follow him on twitter:@J_Norstedt

(701) 241-5332