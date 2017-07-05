Twins place LHP Santiago (back) on DL

The move is retroactive to July 3.

Santiago, who spent time on the disabled list earlier this season with a left shoulder strain, is 4-8 with a 5.63 ERA over 70 1/3 innings in 15 games (14 starts).

Santiago, 29, was pulled after 3 1/3 innings and 58 pitches in Sunday's 6-2 loss to the Kansas City Royals. He was charged with four runs on four hits, a hit batter and a walk, and absorbed his seventh consecutive defeat.

Twins manager Paul Molitor said after the game that Santiago's velocity diminished.

"I thought there would be more in there, especially after the velocity we saw in Boston," Molitor said. "It was down (Sunday), for whatever reason. Whether he choose to try to have more command or whatever, it was obvious to everybody it was down."

To replace Santiago on the 25-man roster, the Twins recalled right-hander Alan Busenitz from Triple-A Rochester.

The 26-year-old Busenitz, who made his major league debut earlier this season, has a 2.08 ERA over 8 2/3 innings in six relief appearances for the Twins.