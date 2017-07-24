Twins finalize trade with Braves for Jaime Garcia

Garcia and catcher Andrew Recker move north Monday, July 24, in exchange for cash and minor-league pitcher Huascar Ynoa, a 19-year-old right-hander. Garcia nearly came to the Twins last week, but the Braves pulled out because of medical problems surrounding another minor-league right-hander, Nick Burdi.

With the Braves, Garcia went 4-7 with a 4.30 earned-run average. In 18 games covering 113 innings, Garcia allowed 108 hits and 41 walks while collecting 85 strikeouts. Last season with the St. Louis Cardinals, Garcia finished with 150 strikeouts in 171 2/3 inning as he compiled a 10-13 record and a 4.67 ERA.

In his last start Friday night, Garcia earned a 12-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 31-year-old Mexican left-hander not only permitted seven hits and just one walk in his seven innings but also hit a grand-slam home run.

Manager Paul Molitor said Garcia should arrive in Los Angeles by Tuesday night and would make his first American League start Friday night, July 28, in Oakland.

"It's an exciting bit of news for us," Molitor said. "We all know his track record. He certainly knows how to pitch. It's a nice addition to our club. I had a chance to speak with him earlier this afternoon. and he's tremendously excited about the opportunity to come over here and help us win."

The Twins made two other roster moves Monday. The club recalled right-hander Alan Busenitz from Triple-A Rochester one day after designating left-hander Craig Breslow for assignment, and returned right-hander Justin Haley to the Boston Red Sox.

Busenitz arrived Monday for his second stint with the Twins. In six relief appearances covering 8 2/3 innings, Busenitz conceded two home runs among the 10 hits he allowed. The 26-year-old Georgian also permitted four runs (two earned) walked three batters and struck out four.

Busenitz and left-hander Hector Santiago came from the Los Angeles Angels at last year's trading deadline for right-handers Ricky Nolasco and Alex Meyer.

"You know, he's an interesting guy," Molitor said. "He can definitely run it up there. We like his arm. We like his tenacity. He has good composure on the mound. It's good to have him back.

"We've asked him to continue to work on that breaking ball where he can rely on it either as a first-pitch strike, to get back in counts or possibly as a chase pitch. You know, if you're going to go with two pitches up here, they'd better be pretty good and be pretty consistent."

Haley, 26, pitched 18 relief innings in 10 games. He amassed 14 strikeouts but allowed 12 runs, 22 hits and six walks. The right-hander was about to be activated after a shoulder injury put him on the disabled list. The Red Sox reclaimed him and sent him to Triple-A Pawtucket.

"I think it was a real tough decision," Molitor said about dropping Haley. "We were only a month away from an expanded roster but it was still something we felt like we had to do."

The Twins might not be done making moves.

"What we're going to do in addition to that regarding rotation and things surrounding our roster," Molitor said, "are still a little bit in flux."