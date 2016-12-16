Search
Vikings RB Adrian Peterson says he'll play Sunday versus Colts

    Vikings RB Adrian Peterson says he'll play Sunday versus Colts

    By Ross Torgerson Today at 2:23 p.m.
    Sep 18, 2016; Minneapolis, MN, USA; Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson (28) smiles prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brace Hemmelgarn-USA TODAY Sports

    Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson says he will return to the field this Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.

    Peterson made the announcement Friday afternoon live on Dash Radio.

    “I’m gonna go ahead and go this week,” Peterson said. “I’m getting back out there and looking forward to joining my team as we continue on this journey to make the playoffs.”

    Peterson is coming off a meniscus tear he suffered in week two. 

    MORE MINNESOTA VIKINGS NEWS:

