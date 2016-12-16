Vikings RB Adrian Peterson says he'll play Sunday versus Colts
Minnesota Vikings running back Adrian Peterson says he will return to the field this Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts.
Peterson made the announcement Friday afternoon live on Dash Radio.
“I’m gonna go ahead and go this week,” Peterson said. “I’m getting back out there and looking forward to joining my team as we continue on this journey to make the playoffs.”
Peterson is coming off a meniscus tear he suffered in week two.
