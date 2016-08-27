Lend A Hand (Aug. 27, 2016)

Lend A Hand, Fargo, is a Dakota Medical Foundation program that offers matching funds to support fundraising efforts for people experiencing a medical crisis in Cass and Clay counties. To learn more or to donate online, visit www.dmflendahand.org .

Current fundraising efforts include: Al Gulseth, Vicki Hoover, Carissa Begin and Yvonne Ohnstad. Upcoming events include:

• Al Gulseth, Moorhead, bake sale and silent auction will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24 at the FM Curling Club, 4300 23rd Ave. S., Fargo; online gifts may be made to the Lend A Hand fund benefitting Gulseth at www.dmflendahand.org, cash and checks payable to Al Gulseth Benefit Account may be directed to Gate City Bank, 308 8th St. S., Moorhead, MN 56560.

• Carissa Begin, West Fargo, silent auction and dinner benefit will be held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 25 at Hope Lutheran South, 3636 25th St. S., Fargo; online gifts may be made to the Lend A Hand fund benefiting Begin at www.dmflendahand.org, cash and checks payable to Conquering Carissa Chiari Fund may be directed to any Gate City Bank location or mailed to Gate City Bank, 500 2nd Ave. N., Fargo, ND 58102.

• Vicki Hoover, Fargo, silent auction, bake sale and dinner will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 at the AMVETS, 1001 1st Ave. S., Fargo; online gifts may be made to the Lend A Hand fund benefiting Hoover at www.dmflendahand.org, cash and checks payable to Vicki Hoover Benefit Fund may be directed to any Gate City Bank location or mailed to Gate City Bank, 500 2nd Ave. N., Fargo, ND 58102.