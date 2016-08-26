First Lutheran Church to hold women's faith events

FARGO—First Lutheran Church, 619 Broadway, will hold a women's 10-week book study at 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays and at noon Thursdays. This group will look at the book "Jesus, the One and Only" beginning Sept. 13. Pastor Laurie Neill will lead the group.

Additionally, First Lutheran will host a live simulcast of Beth Moore's Living Proof Event at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in the Celebration Hall. Cost is $30. This internet-streaming event is a Bible teaching worship designed to help women grow in their faith.

For more information or to register, visit www.flcfargo.org.