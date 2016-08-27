How to donate extra veggies to the food pantry
FARGO — Is your garden overflowing? Can't eat another tomato or zucchini? Donate your excess fruit and vegetables to the Fargo Emergency Food Pantry. Bring your garden produce to one of the following locations and a group of master gardeners will deliver your produce to the Emergency Food Pantry.
Drop off is 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. every Monday, until the first frost.
• Longfellow recycling parking lot, 2939 Elm St. N., Fargo
• Sudden Park (Old Sahr's), 601 4th St. N., Fargo
• Jack Williams Stadium, 1125 12th Ave. N., Fargo
• The Bowler, 2630 University Dr. S., Fargo
• Rheault Farm recycling lot, 2439 25th St. S., Fargo
• First United Methodist Church, 3910 25th St. S., Fargo
• Maplewood Park, 1504 17th Ave. S., West Fargo
• Bottle Barn, 3171 Bluestem Drive, West Fargo
If you have questions, please contact veggiesforthepantry@gmail.com.