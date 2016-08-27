How to donate extra veggies to the food pantry

Extra produce can be donated at several Fargo-area locations and will be delivered to the Emergency Food Pantry. Forum file photo

FARGO — Is your garden overflowing? Can't eat another tomato or zucchini? Donate your excess fruit and vegetables to the Fargo Emergency Food Pantry. Bring your garden produce to one of the following locations and a group of master gardeners will deliver your produce to the Emergency Food Pantry.