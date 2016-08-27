Away from Home: Czech Republic

Comments: The John Lennon Wall started in 1980 after John Lennon's assassination and was famous for its bright and colorful graffiti. In 2014, a group of students painted the entire wall white and wrote in black text "Wall is Over!" Their goal was to use the space for a new era of art rather than continue to expand upon its original decor. Visiting the wall today, it's clear that the wall was once again dedicated to Lennon and now features poems, Beatles' lyrics and is a continuous symbol of ideals like love or peace.

