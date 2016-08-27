Search
    Away from Home: Czech Republic

    By Forum staff reports Today at 8:15 p.m.
    John Lennon Wall, Prague, Czech Republic

    Where: John Lennon Wall, Prague, Czech Republic

    When: May

    Distance from Fargo: 4,582 miles

    Comments: The John Lennon Wall started in 1980 after John Lennon's assassination and was famous for its bright and colorful graffiti. In 2014, a group of students painted the entire wall white and wrote in black text "Wall is Over!" Their goal was to use the space for a new era of art rather than continue to expand upon its original decor. Visiting the wall today, it's clear that the wall was once again dedicated to Lennon and now features poems, Beatles' lyrics and is a continuous symbol of ideals like love or peace.

    Sally Roberts, Moorhead

