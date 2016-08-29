Lack of duck fat fries in Fargo ruffles my feathers

W. Scott Olsen couldn't find duck fat fries on any local menus, so Eric Watson at Mezzaluna offered to make some for him to try. Special to The Forum

FARGO — People say there is nothing French about the french fry but they are wrong. Thomas Jefferson returned from France and brought the culinary news. Our country has never been the same.

In Paris, the trend is to cook the fries in duck fat now. Oui, I think. But no one in town is doing that.

Few things provoke desire more quickly than unavailability, so I complained to a friend. Come on over, he said. I'll make you some. Merci, I thought. Je suis en route.

Neither Rustica nor Mezzaluna have french fries on their menus, but owner-chef Eric Watson is no stranger to the merits of potatoes. The poutine at Rustica elevates a Canadian comfort food to the level of real joy, and for anyone raised in this part of the world the tater tots at Mezzaluna are both nostalgia and forward thinking bliss.

We met mid-afternoon, before Mezzaluna opened. Does duck fat really make a difference, I asked? You decide, he said.

The potatoes were already sliced, the duck fat hot. He blanched them, removed them, turned up the heat, cooked them again. He sprinkled just a pinch of salt and pepper, offered them for taste.

The difference is subtle, yes. And if I was not paying attention, I might not notice at all. But I was paying attention and yes, they were very good.

Watson said there are many ways to make the oils interesting. Duck fat. Bacon fat. All sorts of options.

I asked him what he was going to do when people starting asking for these preparations. He smiled.