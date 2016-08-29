The fries at Wurst Bier Hall in downtown Fargo were judged the best on one writer's quest. W. Scott Olsen / Special to The Forum

Perhaps the most classic of all are McDonald's fries. W. Scott Olsen / Special to The Forum

The fries at the HoDo would be worth sharing. W. Scott Olsen / Special to The Forum

The fries from Five Guys Burgers and Fries. W. Scott Olsen / Special to The Forum

FARGO—There are many important issues in life. There are things we need to know, questions we need settled, truths to uncover.

But sometimes an idea gets in your head. It fills those odd moments when you have found the remote but there's nothing on. It never goes away. For me, that idea is often about food.

Because I love french fries, I have often wondered where the best ones hide. I have driven by restaurants, places I've never eaten, and never wondered about their ribeye or steak tartare. Never wondered if their craft beer has enough hops or if they serve an appropriately chilled-for-summer Chardonnay. But I always wonder about their fries.

I had some free time recently, and suddenly this mattered.

How do you judge taste? How do you stamp something best? I began by setting rules. No tater tots. No waffle fries. No sweet potatoes, though I love them dearly. Nothing buried in goop or muck, though one day I flew a small airplane hundreds of miles for a single plate of Poutine.

This quest was for just the fry, the stick of spud, comfort food that can be a proof of a benevolent God. I wasn't going to allow wedges, but then I caved. I didn't want to carry calipers to every restaurant. I did not want to come up with a girth where one thing became another.

To be or at least sound official, I needed a scale, something I could assess, something that could pass as objective or least numeric. I needed a scale no one had used before so I decided on a scale of one to five, how would you rate:

1. First taste glee.

2. Mid-chew pleasure.

3. Post-chew desire for more.

4. Do they make me happy?

But where to look? My wife, Maureen, took a poll at her office. It was scientific. They used email.

The list, in alphabetical order, was: Burger Time, Five Guys, Grand Junction, Hi Ho, HoDo, JL Beers, Kroll's Diner, McDonald's, Smashburger, Wurst Bier Hall.

Ten orders of french fries in 24 hours. Accepting the risk to blood chemistry, I went looking for my compass and headlamp.

Here is what I discovered. All of them were good. But there is nothing simple about the french fry.

Some of them were at peace as supplement to the burger that was supposed to be resting nearby. Some of them needed a deeper relationship with soda or beer. Some of them wanted independence or at least more attention. Yes, some were overly plain or overly seasoned for my personal sense of culinary bliss, but all of them made me happy.

McDonald's has a great first moment, then fades. Burger Time, Kroll's, JL Beers and HiHo all define side dish—competent and fun but weak alone. Five Guys and Grand Junction lay on the seasoning too hard. Smashburger, though, was a wonderful surprise. Tossed in olive oil, rosemary and garlic, they made me linger and smile. HoDo's fries, sprinkled with parsley and served with dipping bowls of catsup and aioli are a perfect sharing dish. I can imagine blossoming love, or at least a dedicated temporary attention.

But yes, Wurst was best. They come with a hot beer cheese dip that provokes glee, then meditation, then happiness. Whoever salted them understands nuance and hint. The portion size is perfect. There are enough I might share. But I would not want to. They are the fries I will return to first.

W. Scott Olsen is a professor at Concordia College. He is the author of several travel/adventure books. His recent work combines nonfiction and photography to illuminate common but usually unseen places.