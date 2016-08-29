This is the story about 'a man of the strongest integrity'

One day some years ago, a man and his wife walked into an auto parts store in Fargo. One of the store's employees, Clarence "Rick" Olson, was there, along with the store's manager and its district manager. Rick sent this story in.

It turned out that during a previous trip to the store, a can of hand cleaner had accidentally been put into the man's shopping bag without being paid for.

"He went out of his way to return it," Rick writes. "The district manager was so impressed with his honesty, he told him to keep it with our compliments. The man immediately asked, 'Are you sure?'

"Anyway, the three of us learned a very valuable lesson that day," Rick writes.

"The 'teacher' was Pastor Dan Rothwell."

Pastor Dan was senior pastor of the First Assembly of God, Fargo, a position he held for 31½ years until he died of liver cancer in 2004.

A pastor serving one church for that length of time is "phenomenal, virtually unheard of," Rick notes.

During that time, Rick and his wife, Debbie, attended First Assembly. In fact, Pastor Dan married them in 1991.

Rick, of Fargo, sent in information about Dan's background:

He was born in 1944 near Pine River, Minn., grew up there and attended North Central Bible College (now called North Central University), Minneapolis, graduating in 1966.

He was an associate pastor of a First Assembly church in Columbia Heights, Minn., then the youth pastor at the First Assembly of God church in Lincoln, Neb., for two years. While in Lincoln, he married Judy Finch.

He was promoted to senior pastor of the church and served in that position until he accepted the call from First Assembly in Fargo in 1972.

When he, Judy and their daughter Miki moved to Fargo, Judy was expecting the Rothwells' second child. But she had a brain aneurysm and died on the operating table. Thankfully, though, the doctors saved the baby and Ryan was born by caesarean section.

In 1973, Dan married Wanda Marquardt in Michigan. Wanda had been widowed by the death of her first husband, Gary Marquardt, an Air Force colonel who was killed when his plane flying over New Delhi, India, was sabotaged and crashed.

Wanda and Gary had two sons, Christopher and Patrick. Dan and Wanda had a son, Justin.

Serving people

When Dan came to Fargo, First Assembly had about 130 members and was in a building at 1002 10th St. S., Fargo, now occupied by Salem Evangelical Free Church.

Under Dan's pastorate, the church built its current facilities at 3401 25th St. S. It now averages about 1,300 worshippers every Sunday.

"I will always remember Pastor Dan as a man of his word," Rick writes. "He truly exemplified what it meant to be a man of God. He also was a man of the strongest integrity."

The Rev. Curt Frankhauser, Fargo, who was an assistant pastor at First Assembly for 20 years, was quoted in a Forum story about Dan as saying the church's ministry "wasn't built around him as a personality. It was built around his love for people and his love for Jesus Christ.

"That's the way Pastor Dan was," Curt was quoted. "He didn't hire somebody to do his dirty stuff. When you worked for him, you knew you were going to serve the people, whether that meant preaching or unplugging toilets."

When Dan died, "Our community lost one of its true leaders," Rick says. "I also lost one of the most sincere, kind men of God and dearest of friends that I have ever had the privilege of knowing.

"While more than a decade has passed since his death, those of us who knew Pastor Dan are comforted to know that we will see him once again in heaven."

