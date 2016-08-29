The late Harry Parnell, who performed at shows across the region as Buckskin Harry, wears a Colt pistol that is now owned by Bruce Kiefer, formerly of Moorhead and now living in Perham, Minn. Submitted photo.

Bruce Kiefer, formerly of Moorhead and now living in Perham, Minn., holds a gun that once belonged to Buckskin Harry. Submitted photo.

One Sunday in 1991 after services were over at Moorhead's St. John the Divine Episcopal Church, Doris Eastman came up to Bruce Kiefer and asked him if he'd like to buy a gun.

But not just any gun. This one belonged to the late Harry Parnell, better known in the Fargo-Moorhead region as entertainer Buckskin Harry.

Doris was Buckskin's daughter-in-law; she was married to Ed Eastman, the son of Jennie Parnell and her first husband. Jennie married Buckskin after Ed was born. But Ed died, so when Buckskin also died in 1973, his gun was passed to Doris.

It was a Colt pistol that shoots long rifle cartridges.

Bruce said, "You bet," or words to that effect. Scheels appraised the gun for him: $110. So that's what he paid Doris.

Bruce has a note signed by Doris in 1991 stating the gun was in fact Buckskins'.

This story comes from Bruce's son, Kurt Kiefer, Fergus Falls, Minn., who sent it in after seeing a Neighbors column about Buckskin and his trick horse Crystal Pal.

His dad Bruce was a longtime Moorhead resident who served on the Moorhead City Council in the 1960s and 1970s. When he retired, he moved to Perham, Minn., where he now lives. He's 89 years old and doing well, Kurt says.

Mounted posse

Buckskin lived on Second Avenue South across from what is now the Moorhead Post Office on Fifth Street, Kurt writes.

"He had an old van painted up with 'Buckskin Harry' on the side, and everyone who walked in that neighborhood remembers it," Kurt says, adding that he certainly does.

Kurt graduated from Moorhead High School in 1973.

"My dad reported that Buckskin was a member of the Clay County Mounted Posse along with farmer Hank Peterson, Pete May, the ag agent and Clarence Evenson, who owned Evenson's grocery store. All of them were from Moorhead. Their horses, including Crystal Pal, were stored at the Moorhead Country Club in north Moorhead, which at the time had a horse barn and trails for riding and exercising horses. Owen Reed was the stable man."

Kurt says his dad also owns an 1863 Colt pocket model revolver that was owned by Shang Stanton, who killed Dan Shumway in early Moorhead days and is now on display at the Clay County Historical Museum.

