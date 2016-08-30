At one point on their cycling trip, the Astrups had to walk their bikes around muddy water holes dotting a narrow, desolate path. Special to the Forum

Jason and Jamie Astrup stayed in Paris for a few days after the trip ended to take in attractions like the Eiffel Tower. Special to the Forum

The trip offered spectacular views like this of the French countryside. Special to the Forum

Biking on crushed limestone paths near centuries-old structures like this bridge was a common feature of the trip. Special to the Forum

In one French town, children lined the sidewalk to offer high fives to the group as they rode through. Special to the Forum

Jason and Jamie Astrup spent nearly two weeks cycling through portions of Europe on a trip organized by Great Rides Fargo. Special to the Forum

Once the group arrived in Paris, they assembled their bikes and stopped at the Eiffel Tower. Special to the Forum

FARGO — Tom Smith, the owner of Great Northern Bikes, has cycled across portions of Europe before. But last month, he was responsible for two different bike tours organized through Great Rides Fargo, the non-profit arm of his bicycle store.

That meant rather than guiding himself and a few friends through narrow French routes, Smith was responsible for nearly 30 people who'd never biked the paths before.

Two of those people were Jason and Jamie Astrup, a local couple who were the first to sign up for the excursion that would take them through Paris, Belgium, Germany and the Netherlands — an option called "the low road" that would take nine days to cover.

The other option, "the high road," involved biking through the Swiss Alps over 11 days. A few riders created a hybrid trip that included spending time on both routes, Smith says.

It wasn't your run-of-the-mill European vacation for any of the cyclists, including the Astrups who biked 40 to 50 miles a day for six days.

"We knew we needed an adventure trip instead of a lying-on-the-beach trip," Jamie Astrup said.

Finding the right route

The Astrups' adventure began in Paris and soon led them to the famous cobbles in the Forest of Arenberg near Roubaix, France, which is picturesque, but not exactly comfortable for cyclists.

"When you're riding on a bike down the path, your bike is just shaking," Jason Astrup says.

Another time the path was a bit softer but the surrounding environment created a scene more typical of a horror movie — a narrow, desolate path; thick, suffocating brush; quiet river and swampy water.

Smith admits the biggest challenge was finding appropriate routes to take, and many were quiet roads through vast countryside or quaint towns.

While those singular paths stuck out to the Astrups as somewhat trepidatious, both say the overall trip was enjoyable. They recalled the crushed limestone paths and the people riding horses as they biked past. It was a side of Europe many people don't see, and several small towns welcomed the group with open arms.

Most of the lodging accommodations included hotels, but in Maastricht, Netherlands, the tour spent the night on a botel — a hotel in a boat. Space was limited, and Jamie Astrup admits she had some anxiety about the close quarters. But the next morning, an Ironman competition got underway, and the Astrups' group was able to watch as 2,000 swimmers began the race next to their boat.

Because the overall experience was successful, the Astrups have many fond memories of the trip. That's not to say they didn't learn a few things along the way.

By far the biggest lesson the Astrups learned involved their bikes. They spent hours disassembling their bikes to pack and fly them, only to put them back together once they arrived. If they ever embark on another cycling adventure, Jason and Jamie say they'll rent rather than bring their own.

They mused about the scene the group must have been in the Gare du Nord train station in Paris — one of Europe's busiest railway stations. The language barrier to explain what they were doing didn't help, but after an hour and a half using Allen wrenches to assemble the bikes, the group was able to embark on their adventure.

"After dealing with transporting our bikes, I'd be OK with adjusting a seat (on a rented bike)," Jamie Astrup says. Not to mention they had to locate new boxes to get the bikes home, and the ones they were given did not exactly fit, so modifications were required.

For Smith, both trips were successful because they showed the riders how accessible independent travel is while on vacation.

"I hope it opens doors for people for their future travels," he says. "It's amazing to be a bicyclist in a transportation system that is so respectful of bicycles. I'm a bicycle advocate, so I think it's important for people to see parts of the world where bikes have become an important part of the culture."