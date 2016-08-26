Science, Religion and Lunch seminars set for September
FARGO – Four Science, Religion and Lunch seminars are scheduled for September at North Dakota State University.
The ongoing seminars are free, informal, open to the public and dedicated to controversial issues in science and religion. Each presentation starts at noon, and speakers are limited to 40 minutes to ensure 20 minutes for discussion.
The schedule is:
Tuesday, Sept. 6, in the Arikara Room of the Memorial Union, Ron Saeger will present “The Second Amendment in the Bill of Rights: Why?”
Tuesday, Sept. 13, in the Badlands Room of the Memorial Union, Swami Sarvapriyananda will present “Who am I? Consciousness, Self and Identity in Advaita.”
Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the Badlands Room of the Memorial Union, Syed Ahmad will present “What has Islam to Say About the Political Struggles of Man?”
Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the Badlands Room of the Memorial Union, Dogan Comez will present “A Look at the Failed Coup d’Etat in Turkey.”
For more information, contact Davis Cope at (701) 293-7188 or davis_cope@msn.com.