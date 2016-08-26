Science, Religion and Lunch seminars set for September

The schedule is:

Tuesday, Sept. 6, in the Arikara Room of the Memorial Union, Ron Saeger will present “The Second Amendment in the Bill of Rights: Why?”

Tuesday, Sept. 13, in the Badlands Room of the Memorial Union, Swami Sarvapriyananda will present “Who am I? Consciousness, Self and Identity in Advaita.”

Tuesday, Sept. 20, in the Badlands Room of the Memorial Union, Syed Ahmad will present “What has Islam to Say About the Political Struggles of Man?”