Why is wine such a social drink?

Regular readers of my wine column know that I have a modest wine cellar with a capacity of 144 bottles. The wine in that cellar represents current and future pleasure experiences, but not because I'll attempt to drink it all for myself.

I, of course, share the wine with my wife at dinner and with friends during meals or wine tastings. The nicely convenient 750-milliliter bottle is one that invites multiple consumers to enjoy its contents, view the bottle and either discuss the wine being consumed or work on debating the world's problems.

I enjoy giving a bottle of wine as an unexpected gift. To the serviceman who comes by to fix something, our dentist, our tax preparer, our financial adviser and to those who patiently help me with my computer and cell phone problems, to name just a few.

They are not bottles of wine I don't drink myself, but ones that I truly enjoy, and want to share with someone. They are not expensive wines nor the cheapest ones I can find, just good wines that I can afford to consume on a regular basis, and I believe the recipient would enjoy them equally.

In every instance, without exception, the gifted wine is received with gratitude and delight, much more so than if I had just given the person a $20 bill. Wine builds a relationship between people that is far more enduring than simply money or having a warm body at your side.

In all of history — especially with my favorite historian, Thomas Jefferson — wine builds a connectedness between people that endures, especially if they have an exploratory attitude. I've never found a wine that Jefferson declared as "undrinkable" — if he did, he never wrote about it. It seems that with every wine he was enjoying at the moment, was "the best wine" he ever tasted.

There is a song that goes along with that, something like, "If you can't be near the one you love, love the one you're with."

Drinking and sharing wine with friends or even strangers — as I've done several times — implies friendship, generosity and the joy of sharing something all can enjoy. In our tastings, we all interpret what we experience based on our own senses, not what we are "supposed" to taste. The flowery language professional tasters or wineries give their products entice us to taste them.

Are we all able to pick up the nuances of apricots? White peppers? Dark fruits? Maybe or maybe not, but if it is a wine we like, who cares? Come up with your own descriptors so that it will be unique to you, when you want to make a purchase.

I have been fortunate to have found a few "OMG" wines in my lifetime, and when found, I make every reasonable effort to get more to stock my cellar with. As easy as that sounds, it often proves impossible.

One of the wines that had "stuck" with my taste buds is Dornfelder Red, from the P.J. Valkenberg winery in Rheinhessen, Germany. Another wine that earned a collective "wow!" from my panel of tasters was Vranec Imperator Dry Red, a 2012 vintage from Macedonia.

There are others of course, which I will address in future articles.

