MOORHEAD — I have a lovely co-worker named Hillary Sorenson who keeps me on my toes. In addition to her job as a content producer for Forum Content Studios, she's also been an NASM certified personal trainer for four years. She recently designed a workout plan for me that will (I hope) counteract the fact that I make (and thus eat) too many darn cupcakes for The Great Indoors.

The other day, I overheard Hillary telling our other co-workers, Alex Floersch and Danielle Teigen, that she found a cookie that was actually pretty good — for breakfast! I countered with "Isn't every cookie fabulous for breakfast?" #SugarAddict

The answer, of course, is "no." Most cookies aren't good choices for breakfast. They're full of sugar and fat with little protein and fiber to help you feel full until lunch. It's all very unfortunate because cookies are the perfect grab-and-go food, especially as we hit back-to-school season and sleepy kids aren't getting up in time for a real breakfast.

That's where the idea of a healthy breakfast cookie comes in. Quick and easy, but also full of protein and fiber.

Quaker makes two pretty good breakfast cookies: oatmeal raisin and oatmeal chocolate chip (that's the one Hillary was telling us about). But then I stumbled across a recipe the other day on Pinterest that really piqued my interest: Carrot Cake Quinoa Breakfast Cookies. Make sure you check out our video to see how easy they are to make.

I adore carrot cake. I love the rich, spicy flavors any time of year, but I think especially in the fall and winter. Of course, these would be completely fabulous topped by a rich cream cheese frosting. But I'm trying to be good. (Remember that workout plan?)

The Carrot Cake Quinoa Cookies contain no flour, oil or butter, but use banana to bind the dry ingredients. The addition of quinoa, flax seed meal and oats packs a fiber and protein punch. These cookies certainly won't be mistaken for Nestle Toll House cookies. They're not ooey-gooey and decadent, but firm and texture-heavy. It's a cross between a muffin and a cookie. They taste healthy, but also rich, moist and flavorful, especially if you warm them up the microwave for 10 seconds before eating them. (That's still less time than it takes to toast a slice of bread.)

I altered this recipe slightly — mostly because I wanted to use what I already had in the house. I used honey instead of maple syrup, peanut butter instead of cashew butter, and left out the walnuts. I used the flax egg, but found using a real egg works well, too. (Look for the flax seed meal and quinoa flakes in the natural foods section of the grocery store.) You can also experiment a bit with spices. This fall, it might be fun to add pumpkin pie spice to the batter as well.

Carrot Cake Quinoa Breakfast Cookies

Makes 14 to 16 cookies

1 flax egg (1 tablespoon of flax seed meal combined with 3 tablespoons of water) or 1 real egg

½ cup cashew butter (or nut/seed butter of choice)

¼ cup pure maple syrup or honey

1 medium banana, mashed

1 teaspoon vanilla extract

½ cup rolled oats

½ cup quinoa flakes

1 teaspoon baking powder

1 teaspoon cinnamon

½ teaspoon nutmeg

¼ teaspoon salt

¾ cup shredded carrots

¼ cup chopped walnuts (optional)

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper and set aside.

Whisk together the flaxseed meal and water, and set aside.

Beat together cashew (or nut) butter, syrup (or honey), banana and vanilla in a large bowl. Add egg (or flax egg) and mix to combine.

Pour in oats, quinoa flakes, baking powder, spices and salt to the bowl and stir together. Fold in shredded carrots and walnuts.

Drop 2 tablespoons of dough onto the baking sheet and repeat until no dough remains.

Bake cookies on center rack for 15 to 18 minutes until edges are golden brown. Remove and let cool on the pan for 5 minutes then transfer to a wire rack and cool completely.

Reheat for 10 seconds in the microwave before eating.

Nutrition information: 2 cookies have 185 calories, 2 grams fat, 6 grams protein and 6 grams fiber.

Recipe revised from Simplyquinoa.com