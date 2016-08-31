Jeremy Begg has a hobby that brings enjoyment to other people. He makes rings, earrings and other items from coins.

He wrote Neighbors after seeing a column about Gloria Bergstrom, of Twin Valley, Minn., who has a ring that her father made out of a dime , then gave to his wife (Gloria's mother). That was in 1936.

Jeremy said he enjoyed that column "mostly because I live in Ulen, Minn., just 14 miles from Twin Valley." And because of his interest in making items out of coins.

But there was still another reason the column hit home: The Bergstrom name sounded familiar.

"I asked my father about it," Jeremy writes, "and it turns out that the person who made the dime ring for Gloria's mom was my great-grandfather, and Gloria Bergstrom is actually grandfather's sister—my great-great-aunt.

"I was only 7 when Gloria's brother (my grandfather) passed away in 1988, and since then I haven't had much contact with the Bergstrom family."

But now he's offered to make some rings for them.

Jeremy feels handmade family items can be "personal and powerful" for families.

"One of the biggest requests I get is for people to take a coin from a collection that has been passed down to them and turn it into something they can enjoy; that is where I get a lot of satisfaction from my hobby."

You can bet he does.

Basketball memories

High school basketball will be off and running in a few weeks, which brings up a Neighbors column some time ago concerning the Elbowoods-Lakota, N.D., Class B state basketball championship game in 1942. Elbowoods won the game, but wasn't recognized as state champ because the team was made up of Native Americans. That grievous action was corrected when years later Elbowoods finally received its trophy.

That column brought a reply from Bill Parker, Fargo, who writes that he remembers that story very well.

He was 11 when that game was played.

"Lakota was in District 12, the same as my home town of Nekoma," Bill writes.

"Lakota beat us in the first game of the district tournament, played in Lakota, in overtime, 31-30. "Lakota went on to win the state championship in the tournament played in Minot. In the three games they played in that tournament, their total points were only five more than their opponents!

"The memorable thing of the championship game was that Elbowoods' star player, John Rabbithead, was 20 years old the day of the championship game and did not play.

"Later it was learned that Lakota had been playing a player who was not eligible to do so due to the age limit the whole season. That led to Lakota turning its trophy over to Elbowoods.

So, Bill notes,"It took 73 years for Elbowoods to be determined the 1942 state Class B champion."

Bill's story

While we've got Bill Parker on the line, so to speak, let's tell you a little about him.

This Nekoma boy has lived in Fargo since 1992. Prior to that, he lived in Fessenden, N.D., for two years, Valley City, N.D., for five years and Rugby, N.D., for 25 years.

He's a graduate of the North Dakota Agricultural College (now North Dakota State). After graduation, he taught vocational agriculture in Fessenden, then went into banking as an agriculture loan officer.

Bill also became involved in a variety of community activities.

On top of that, he was a state senator from Rugby from 1981 to 1986. When the Republicans took over the state Senate in 1995, he became secretary of the Senate, serving for six years.

"I have had a very interesting life," Bill writes.

"I am now 85 years old," he says, "and considering the age factor, am doing very well!"

Way to go, Bill.

