Away from Home: Ireland

Comments: Ireland is physically gorgeous; there can be no denying that. But the travel experience there is about so much more than just nice coastlines and rolling verdant green farms dotted with sheep and cows. Ireland is the sum of its parts, and for me a big part of the travel experience there has always been the people. You will be not find a more friendly and hospitable group of people than the Irish anywhere in the world. ... There have been few places in the world where I feel so comfortable in my own skin than in Ireland. I know if I need help, it will always be given and if I dare to bring up the question of where to eat, I'll get more responses than ever seemed likely.

Bri Lee, Moorhead

Send us your snapshots

This is a regular feature that runs in The Forum's Travel section, where readers give us a taste of their vacation.

Send us your best vacation photographs from this year's trip, and we'll publish the best shots.

Email your vacation photos to variety@forumcomm.com. The resolution must be 200 dpi. Be sure to include contact information, as well as information about where and when the photo was taken, and a few comments about it.