Peace Lutheran Church celebrates 75th anniversary

A s'mores and popcorn bar will open at 7 p.m. Friday, followed by an outdoor showing of the Disney movie "Up!" at 7:30 p.m.

At 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 10, a continental breakfast and tours will be available at the church. At 5:30 p.m. there will be a banquet, featuring a silent auction, speakers and a historical presentation by Steve Stark, held at the North Dakota State University Memorial Union, 1401 Administration Ave., Fargo.

Events on Sept. 11 include a 10 a.m. worship service and 11 a.m. Rally Day for the start of Sunday School. Cake will be served at 11 a.m.

Tickets for the banquet cost $18 and can be purchased at the church office, or by calling (701) 232-7166.