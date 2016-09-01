The new boys of summer: Weezer basks in fun in the sun

Los Angeles-based Weezer is (from left) singer/guitarist Rivers Cuomo, bassist Scott Shriner, drummer Patrick Wilson and guitarist Brian Bell. Special to The Forum

MOORHEAD—While fall doesn't officially start until Sept. 22, this Monday—Labor Day—is the last unofficial day of summer. After that lake cabins close up, kids are all back in school, football starts and pumpkin-spiced everything hits stores.

Though we have to say goodbye to the summer, area music fans can have fun, fun fun as the sun goes down Friday night, Sept. 2. The new boys of summer, Weezer, bring the beach to the outdoor amphitheatre at Bluestem Center for the Arts for the venue's biggest show of the year, to date.

The Los Angeles-based quartet broke out 22 years ago with its eponymous debut and instant classics like "Undone—The Sweater Song," "Say it Ain't So" and "Buddy Holly." Mixing pop hooks, pop cultural lyrics and music videos that were as off-beat and memorable as the tunes themselves, Weezer grew from college radio darlings to MTV attractions.

While singer/guitarist and main songwriter Rivers Cuomo has always had a knack for bright, catchy harmonies, he turned it up on the group's most recent album. "Weezer" (the group's fourth self-titled, color coordinated album, thus becoming known as the White Album) is Cuomo's homage to the Golden State and the harmonies of the Beach Boys.

"The inspiration behind the songs were my experiences hanging around the Westside of Los Angeles, which has been our home since Weezer began," Cuomo said in an interview on the music website pitchfork.com. "I love California. I wanted the album to make you feel like you were there with us SoCal weirdos even if you're in Milwaukee in December."

Or Moorhead in September.

The vibe has not been lost on listeners, who soaked up the sunny tunes like "California Kids," "L.A. Girlz," "Summer Elaine and Drunk Dori," "Wind in Our Sail" and "Endless Bummer."

The group has brought that fun in the sun to the stage. Patrick Wilson's drum riser has been designed to look like a lifeguard stand and pictures of shows over the last few months depict the stage covered in confetti and beach balls.

It's not the first time Weezer musically put their feet in the sand. The group's 1994 debut featured not only the aforementioned power pop gems, but the easy-breezy "Surf Wax America" and "Holiday." In 2001 the group returned with its third album and one of its biggest hits. "Island in the Sun" tapped into the laid-back Southern California attitude and put a more mature Weezer back on the map.

"Endless Bummer," the final song on the group's White Album, its 10th studio full-length record, opens with the line, "I just want this summer to end." That may be as Cuomo is already at work on a darker companion disc known, appropriately, as The Black Album.

"I think it's going to maybe be like Beach Boys gone bad," Cuomo told DIY magazine. "Less summer day and more winter night."

Luckily, Fargo-Moorhead area fans have Friday night to bask in the setting sun of Weezer's summer fun.

If you go

What: Weezer

When: Gates open at 5 p.m., music starts at 7 p.m., Friday, Sept. 2

Where: Bluestem Center for the Arts, 801 50th Ave. S., Moorhead

Info: Tickets range from $39.50 to $85, plus fees, but limited seats remain. jadepresents.com, (866) 300-8300.