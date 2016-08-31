It may be the last unofficial weekend of summer, but the season isn't going out quietly. From the sounds of revving engines to the sounds of sweet tunes, this first weekend of September is sweet music to the ears. Here are five things to do Thursday, Sept. 1, through Monday, Sept. 5.

moe. and Yonder Mountain String Band

Get your dancing shoes on for the moe. and Yonder Mountain String Band show Thursday, Sept. 1, at Bluestem Center for the Arts. This double-dipped jam band bill features the progressive bluegrass pickin' and fiddlin' Yonder Mountain players paving the way for the electrified moe. The latter intended to record an acoustic album the last time around, but emerged from the studio with 2014's revved up "No Guts, No Glory." Acoustic or amplified, expect a mix of sounds and influences and maybe some collaborations as these two acts take the stage. Tickets range from $19.50 to $39.50, plus fees. jadepresents.com. (866) 300-8300.

Cruisin' Broadway

The calendar may say September, but the weather still says summer. Get out and enjoy one of the last nights to let your top down with the final Cruisin' Broadway of the season. As they've done for the last three months, owners of muscle cars, custom rides, classic cruisers and jalopies will roam Broadway in downtown Fargo from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, driving up and down the drag or parking and talking shop. Check it out before these beauties get put away for the winter. downtownfargo.com

Western Minnesota Steam Threshers Reunion

Take a trip 100 years into the past about 30 miles southeast of Moorhead. The Western Minnesota Steam Threshers Reunion, Friday, Sept. 2, through Monday, Sept. 5, is a tip of the hat to what farming was like a century ago as ancient equipment fires up for a historical showcase. This year's events focus on the old Minneapolis machines and the progress of engines from steam to gas. Each day features a parade of antique contraptions at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m., mini-train rides, blacksmithing, pioneering exhibits and nightly spark shows. Steamer Hill in Rollag, Minn., will be open daily 6 a.m. until dark. Tickets are $12, kids 14 and younger are free. www.rollag.com. (701) 212-2034.

Radio Free Fargo's one-year anniversary

Radio Free Fargo gets the party started at the Aquarium, 226 Broadway, with its one-year anniversary party Thursday. DJ Morplay spins rap records starting at 9 p.m., followed by sets from Crab Legs, Ceiling Walker, Too Fast for Frank and Trees at Sea. There is a $5 cover for this ID-only show. (701) 235-5913.

Grieves

Rhymesayers may be known for its Twin Cities hip-hop lineup, but Seattle-based rapper Grieves proves the Minneapolis-based label has a wide reach. He returns to the Aquarium, 226 Broadway, Fargo, with a new album in the works, so expect some fresh rhymes from the Northwest wordsmith. Music starts at 9:30 Sunday, Sept. 4, with DJ Morplay and Zen People. Tickets are $14 in advance, $16 at the door. www.ticketweb.com. (701) 235-5913.