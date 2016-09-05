See the tiny troublemaker as she licks public water fountains, to the disdain and horror of onlookers. Alicia Strnad Hoalcraft / The Forum

Ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls — step right up and see Calliope, the amazing, death-defying toddler!

Observe as she climbs tall things and attempts to leap to her doom whenever her father's back is turned.

Watch as she drinks from the toilet while her mother gets the mail.

And prepare to be astounded as the young rapscallion starts a fire with nothing but a stove and her mother's most expensive Tupperware in only the time it takes a babysitter to go to the bathroom!

Marvel in wonder as she climbs walls with gecko-like speed, only to tumble down and try again.

Oh, don't let the sweet smile deceive you, folks, for behind those innocent eyes lies a devious mind determined to do every dangerous feat it can devise.

You'll gasp in amazement and disgust as the scheming scamp eats a candy she found on the floor in Walmart, and you'll be filled with mirth as you watch her stressed-out mother attempt to stop the little rascal from flinging herself into the fountain at the mall.

Observe as the cunning kid's beleaguered parents, exhausted from life on constant Toddler Death Prevention Patrol, run after her as she engages in her daily ritual of trying to climb onto the counters so she can drink dish soap.

Prepare to be astonished as young Calliope discovers a ladybug that's found its way into the house only to wind up trapped in the child's mouth. "It tickles!" the tricky toddler says as her mother tries in vain to rescue the poor ladybug from its digested fate.

Take in the spectacle as the tyke strips off her clothes and attempts to break out of the house for a nude run down the street.

Look on as the 3-year-old rogue's overtaxed father catches her as she repeatedly somersaults off the bed.

See the tiny troublemaker as she licks public water fountains, to the disdain and horror of onlookers.

Cast your gaze to the miniature hellion as she fishes old crackers out from under the couch just moments after refusing a healthy meal from her worn-out mother.

And when the mischievous miniature human does eat, observe as she burns her tongue repeatedly on the same slice of pizza as she refuses to wait for it to cool down.

Oh, see the scheming urchin's poor parents, as they spend their days on constant alert for risky behavior, trying to teach their obstinate offspring to be safe and to stop stabbing herself in the leg with a fork while giggling maniacally.

Yes, folks, observe the antics of the devious firebrand and her anxious parents.

No, seriously, observe this toddler for a minute. Her mother needs to pee, but if she leaves her alone for a second, the kid will start licking the floor.

