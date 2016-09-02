Presentation Prayer Center hosts book discussion group

FARGO—The Presentation Prayer Center, 1101 32nd Ave. S., Fargo, will host a monthly group to discuss the book "Outlaw Christian: Finding Authentic Faith by Breaking the Rules," by Jacqueline A. Bussie.

The first meeting will be held from 6:45 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 7, and will meet at the same time on the first Wednesday of every month through December. Interested individuals can join any time, but must provide their own copy of the book.

There is no cost to attend, but a free-will offering will be taken. For more information, contact Sr. Shawna at (701) 237-4857 ext. 211.